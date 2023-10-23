Voltas share price Today Live Updates : Voltas stock plunges as investors react to weak sales figures

On the last day, Voltas opened at ₹820 and closed at ₹839.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹837.9, while the lowest price was ₹812.75. The market capitalization of Voltas is currently at ₹27,089.69 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹933.5 and ₹737.6 respectively. The BSE volume for Voltas was 61,170 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The low price of Voltas stock today was ₹806.9, while the high price was ₹824.95.
The current data of Voltas stock shows that the price is ₹812.45, which represents a decrease of -0.75%. The net change in the stock price is -6.1, indicating a decline in value. This suggests that Voltas stock has experienced a slight decrease in its price.
Top active call options for Voltas at 23 Oct 10:57 were at strike price of ₹820.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹840.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.4 (-21.17%) & ₹1.3 (-42.22%) respectively.
Top active put options for Voltas at 23 Oct 10:57 were at strike price of ₹800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹820.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.35 (-4.08%) & ₹7.65 (-9.47%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The current data shows that the stock price of Voltas is ₹815.6. There has been a percent change of -0.36, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.95, suggesting a decrease of ₹2.95.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Thermax
|3084.75
|-40.05
|-1.28
|3227.85
|1830.35
|34738.87
|Aia Engineering
|3470.55
|3.15
|0.09
|3824.75
|2385.0
|32734.36
|Voltas
|816.4
|-2.15
|-0.26
|933.5
|737.6
|27013.43
|Blue Star
|912.05
|-5.4
|-0.59
|950.4
|552.8
|17568.62
|Elgi Equipments
|491.2
|-8.75
|-1.75
|622.95
|355.05
|15566.57
The stock price of Voltas reached a low of ₹806.9 and a high of ₹824.95 on the current day.
Voltas is currently trading at a spot price of 813.85. The bid price is slightly lower at 814.05, while the offer price is slightly higher at 814.55. The offer quantity is 1200, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 600, indicating the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest for Voltas is 6,372,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Voltas stock shows that the price is ₹811.75, which represents a decrease of 0.83% or a net change of -6.8. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.18%
|3 Months
|9.2%
|6 Months
|-4.48%
|YTD
|2.34%
|1 Year
|-5.82%
The current data of Voltas stock shows that the price is ₹817.6 with a percent change of -0.12 and a net change of -0.95. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.12% and the net change is a decrease of 0.95. From this data, it can be inferred that the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.
On the last day of trading, Voltas BSE had a volume of 61170 shares and closed at a price of ₹839.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!