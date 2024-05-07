Active Stocks
Tue May 07 2024 12:53:05
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.10 -2.68%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 440.90 1.45%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 295.10 -3.84%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,510.75 -0.79%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 795.90 -1.47%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Voltas share price Today Live Updates : Voltas stock price dips as market sentiment turns bearish
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Voltas share price Today Live Updates : Voltas stock price dips as market sentiment turns bearish

18 min read . Updated: 07 May 2024, 01:01 PM IST
Livemint

Voltas stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 1447.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1438.45 per share. Investors should monitor Voltas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Voltas Stock Price TodayPremium
Voltas Stock Price Today

Voltas Share Price Today : Voltas closed at 1447.2 on the last trading day, with an open price of 1453.95. The high for the day was 1453.95, while the low was 1434.65. The market capitalization stood at 47,812.23 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1500 and 745 respectively. The BSE volume for Voltas was 2938 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 01:01:20 PM IST

Voltas share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Voltas stock reached a high of 1461.75 and a low of 1389.5. The stock showed fluctuation within this range throughout the trading day.

07 May 2024, 12:55:23 PM IST

Voltas share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 62.42% higher than yesterday

The volume of Voltas traded by 12 AM has increased by 62.42% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1407.3, reflecting a decrease of -2.76%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward movement, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal a further decline in prices.

07 May 2024, 12:41:57 PM IST

Voltas share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Voltas reached a peak of 1444.65 and a low of 1432.2 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11443.6Support 11431.15
Resistance 21450.35Support 21425.45
Resistance 31456.05Support 31418.7
07 May 2024, 12:26:07 PM IST

Voltas share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1465.56
10 Days1388.49
20 Days1313.69
50 Days1175.26
100 Days1076.57
300 Days955.65
07 May 2024, 12:23:51 PM IST

Voltas Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Voltas share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

07 May 2024, 12:15:36 PM IST

Voltas share price Live :Voltas trading at ₹1438.45, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹1447.2

Voltas share price is at 1438.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1427.0 and 1484.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1427.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1484.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

07 May 2024, 11:49:18 AM IST

Voltas share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is 48.82% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Voltas by 11 AM is 48.82% higher than the previous day while the price is at 1438.45, showing a decrease of -0.6%. Trading volume is a key indicator, along with price, to analyze market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

07 May 2024, 11:36:40 AM IST

Voltas share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Voltas reached a peak of 1449.45 and a trough of 1437.65 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1438.72 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 1429.78 and 1418.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11445.52Support 11433.72
Resistance 21453.38Support 21429.78
Resistance 31457.32Support 31421.92
07 May 2024, 11:28:49 AM IST

Voltas share price Today :Voltas trading at ₹1440.15, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹1447.2

Voltas share price is at 1440.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1427.0 and 1484.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1427.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1484.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

07 May 2024, 11:19:42 AM IST

Voltas share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Voltas' stock price decreased by 0.24% to reach 1443.7, while its industry counterparts are showing a mixed performance. Suzlon Energy and Thermax are declining, whereas Aia Engineering and Blue Star are experiencing gains. The overall market sentiment is negative, with benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both dropping by 0.5% and 0.67%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Suzlon Energy39.6-1.04-2.5650.728.1549393.42
Thermax4490.0-159.55-3.434979.952192.750564.07
Voltas1443.7-3.5-0.241500.0745.047769.83
Aia Engineering3859.55102.52.734624.52663.636403.42
Blue Star1466.619.31.331512.2692.8830153.3
07 May 2024, 11:01:48 AM IST

Voltas share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1100.5, 23.94% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy101089
    Hold11111111
    Sell5566
    Strong Sell3333
07 May 2024, 10:45:12 AM IST

Voltas share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 64.54% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Voltas until 10 AM is 64.54% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1445.8, showing a slight increase of -0.1%. Volume traded is a significant factor in analyzing trends, alongside price. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume may indicate a potential further drop in prices.

07 May 2024, 10:33:02 AM IST

Voltas share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Voltas touched a high of 1461.75 & a low of 1441.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11459.17Support 11438.72
Resistance 21470.68Support 21429.78
Resistance 31479.62Support 31418.27
07 May 2024, 10:11:41 AM IST

Voltas Live Updates

07 May 2024, 09:53:39 AM IST

Voltas share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Voltas stock saw a 0.92% increase, reaching 1460.45, while its industry counterparts displayed a mixed performance. Suzlon Energy and Thermax saw declines, whereas Aia Engineering and Blue Star experienced gains. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex performed at 0.09% and -0.09% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Suzlon Energy40.15-0.49-1.2150.728.1550079.44
Thermax4630.0-19.55-0.424979.952192.752140.68
Voltas1460.4513.250.921500.0745.048324.06
Aia Engineering3849.4592.42.464624.52663.636308.15
Blue Star1470.623.31.611512.2692.8830235.54
07 May 2024, 09:41:58 AM IST

Voltas share price update : Futures trading lower by -0.23%; Futures open interest increased by 0.45%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Voltas indicate a possible negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

07 May 2024, 09:30:04 AM IST

Voltas share price NSE Live :Voltas closed at ₹1447.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1453.95 & 1434.65 yesterday to end at 1447.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue