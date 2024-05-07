Voltas share price Today Live Updates : Voltas stock price dips as market sentiment turns bearish

Voltas Share Price Today : Voltas closed at ₹1447.2 on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹1453.95. The high for the day was ₹1453.95, while the low was ₹1434.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹47,812.23 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1500 and ₹745 respectively. The BSE volume for Voltas was 2938 shares.
Voltas share price live: Today's Price range
Today, Voltas stock reached a high of ₹1461.75 and a low of ₹1389.5. The stock showed fluctuation within this range throughout the trading day.
Voltas share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 62.42% higher than yesterday
The volume of Voltas traded by 12 AM has increased by 62.42% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1407.3, reflecting a decrease of -2.76%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward movement, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Voltas share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Voltas reached a peak of 1444.65 and a low of 1432.2 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1443.6
|Support 1
|1431.15
|Resistance 2
|1450.35
|Support 2
|1425.45
|Resistance 3
|1456.05
|Support 3
|1418.7
Voltas share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1465.56
|10 Days
|1388.49
|20 Days
|1313.69
|50 Days
|1175.26
|100 Days
|1076.57
|300 Days
|955.65
Voltas Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Voltas share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Voltas share price Live :Voltas trading at ₹1438.45, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹1447.2
Voltas share price is at ₹1438.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1427.0 and ₹1484.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1427.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1484.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Voltas share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is 48.82% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Voltas by 11 AM is 48.82% higher than the previous day while the price is at ₹1438.45, showing a decrease of -0.6%. Trading volume is a key indicator, along with price, to analyze market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Voltas share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Voltas reached a peak of 1449.45 and a trough of 1437.65 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1438.72 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 1429.78 and 1418.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1445.52
|Support 1
|1433.72
|Resistance 2
|1453.38
|Support 2
|1429.78
|Resistance 3
|1457.32
|Support 3
|1421.92
Voltas share price Today :Voltas trading at ₹1440.15, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹1447.2
Voltas share price is at ₹1440.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1427.0 and ₹1484.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1427.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1484.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Voltas share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Voltas' stock price decreased by 0.24% to reach ₹1443.7, while its industry counterparts are showing a mixed performance. Suzlon Energy and Thermax are declining, whereas Aia Engineering and Blue Star are experiencing gains. The overall market sentiment is negative, with benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both dropping by 0.5% and 0.67%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Suzlon Energy
|39.6
|-1.04
|-2.56
|50.72
|8.15
|49393.42
|Thermax
|4490.0
|-159.55
|-3.43
|4979.95
|2192.7
|50564.07
|Voltas
|1443.7
|-3.5
|-0.24
|1500.0
|745.0
|47769.83
|Aia Engineering
|3859.55
|102.5
|2.73
|4624.5
|2663.6
|36403.42
|Blue Star
|1466.6
|19.3
|1.33
|1512.2
|692.88
|30153.3
Voltas share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1100.5, 23.94% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|10
|10
|8
|9
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Voltas share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 64.54% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Voltas until 10 AM is 64.54% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹1445.8, showing a slight increase of -0.1%. Volume traded is a significant factor in analyzing trends, alongside price. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume may indicate a potential further drop in prices.
Voltas share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Voltas touched a high of 1461.75 & a low of 1441.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1459.17
|Support 1
|1438.72
|Resistance 2
|1470.68
|Support 2
|1429.78
|Resistance 3
|1479.62
|Support 3
|1418.27
Voltas Live Updates
VOLTAS
VOLTAS
Voltas share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Voltas stock saw a 0.92% increase, reaching ₹1460.45, while its industry counterparts displayed a mixed performance. Suzlon Energy and Thermax saw declines, whereas Aia Engineering and Blue Star experienced gains. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex performed at 0.09% and -0.09% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Suzlon Energy
|40.15
|-0.49
|-1.21
|50.72
|8.15
|50079.44
|Thermax
|4630.0
|-19.55
|-0.42
|4979.95
|2192.7
|52140.68
|Voltas
|1460.45
|13.25
|0.92
|1500.0
|745.0
|48324.06
|Aia Engineering
|3849.45
|92.4
|2.46
|4624.5
|2663.6
|36308.15
|Blue Star
|1470.6
|23.3
|1.61
|1512.2
|692.88
|30235.54
Voltas share price update : Futures trading lower by -0.23%; Futures open interest increased by 0.45%
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Voltas indicate a possible negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Voltas share price NSE Live :Voltas closed at ₹1447.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1453.95 & ₹1434.65 yesterday to end at ₹1447.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
