Voltas Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Voltas stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -4.06 %. The stock closed at 1447.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1388.45 per share. Investors should monitor Voltas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Voltas Stock Price Today

Voltas Share Price Today : Voltas' stock opened at 1453.95 and closed at 1447.2 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1461.75, and the low was 1381. The market capitalization of Voltas was 45925.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1500, and the 52-week low was 745. On the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 55962.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 09:01 AM IST Voltas Q4 Results: Net profit drops 19% to ₹116 crore, revenue rises 42% YoY; dividend declared

Voltas Q4 Results: The air conditioning and engineering services provider's revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY24 rose 42 per cent to 4,203 crore.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/voltas-q4-results-net-profit-drops-19-to-rs-116-crore-revenue-rises-42-yoy-dividend-declared-11715087743329.html

08 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Voltas share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Voltas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11439.37Support 11359.97
Resistance 21490.63Support 21331.83
Resistance 31518.77Support 31280.57
08 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Voltas share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1100.5, 20.74% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy101089
    Hold11111111
    Sell5566
    Strong Sell3333
08 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Voltas share price Today : Voltas volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2925 k

The trading volume yesterday was 17.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 55 k.

08 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Voltas share price Live :Voltas closed at ₹1447.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1461.75 & 1381 yesterday to end at 1447.2. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

