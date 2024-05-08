Voltas Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

Voltas Share Price Today : Voltas' stock opened at ₹1453.95 and closed at ₹1447.2 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1461.75, and the low was ₹1381. The market capitalization of Voltas was ₹45925.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1500, and the 52-week low was ₹745. On the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 55962.
Voltas Q4 Results: The air conditioning and engineering services provider's revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY24 rose 42 per cent to ₹4,203 crore.
The key support and resistance levels for Voltas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1439.37
|Support 1
|1359.97
|Resistance 2
|1490.63
|Support 2
|1331.83
|Resistance 3
|1518.77
|Support 3
|1280.57
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1100.5, 20.74% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|10
|10
|8
|9
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
The trading volume yesterday was 17.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 55 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1461.75 & ₹1381 yesterday to end at ₹1447.2. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
