Voltas Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Voltas Share Price Today : Voltas ended the day with an open price of ₹1281.4, closing at ₹1388.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1332.95 and a low of ₹1261.65. With a market capitalization of ₹43631.35 crore, the 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1500 and ₹745 respectively. The BSE volume for Voltas was 219104 shares for the day.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1100.5, 16.57% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|9
|10
|9
|9
|Hold
|12
|11
|12
|11
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
The trading volume yesterday was 178.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 219 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1332.95 & ₹1261.65 yesterday to end at ₹1388.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
