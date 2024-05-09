Hello User
Voltas Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Voltas stock price went down today, 09 May 2024, by -4.99 %. The stock closed at 1388.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1319.1 per share. Investors should monitor Voltas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Voltas Stock Price Today

Voltas Share Price Today : Voltas ended the day with an open price of 1281.4, closing at 1388.45. The stock reached a high of 1332.95 and a low of 1261.65. With a market capitalization of 43631.35 crore, the 52-week high and low for the stock were 1500 and 745 respectively. The BSE volume for Voltas was 219104 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Voltas share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1100.5, 16.57% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy91099
    Hold12111211
    Sell5556
    Strong Sell3333
09 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Voltas share price Today : Voltas volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3356 k

The trading volume yesterday was 178.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 219 k.

09 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Voltas share price Live :Voltas closed at ₹1388.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1332.95 & 1261.65 yesterday to end at 1388.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

