Voltas Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Voltas stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -3.27 %. The stock closed at 1319.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1276 per share. Investors should monitor Voltas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Voltas Stock Price Today

Voltas Share Price Today : Voltas closed at 1319.1 on the last trading day with an open price of 1318.05. The stock reached a high of 1324.2 and a low of 1274 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 42,220.89 crore. The 52-week high and low for Voltas are 1500 and 745 respectively. BSE recorded a trading volume of 81999 shares for Voltas on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Voltas share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Voltas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11306.95Support 11258.6
Resistance 21338.85Support 21242.15
Resistance 31355.3Support 31210.25
10 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST Voltas share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1100.5, 13.75% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6555
    Buy101099
    Hold11111211
    Sell4556
    Strong Sell4333
10 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Voltas share price Today : Voltas volume yesterday was 1987 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2817 k

The trading volume yesterday was 29.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1905 k & BSE volume was 81 k.

10 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Voltas share price Live :Voltas closed at ₹1319.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1324.2 & 1274 yesterday to end at 1319.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

