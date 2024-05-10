Voltas Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

Voltas Share Price Today : Voltas closed at ₹1319.1 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹1318.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1324.2 and a low of ₹1274 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹42,220.89 crore. The 52-week high and low for Voltas are ₹1500 and ₹745 respectively. BSE recorded a trading volume of 81999 shares for Voltas on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The key support and resistance levels for Voltas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1306.95
|Support 1
|1258.6
|Resistance 2
|1338.85
|Support 2
|1242.15
|Resistance 3
|1355.3
|Support 3
|1210.25
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1100.5, 13.75% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|10
|10
|9
|9
|Hold
|11
|11
|12
|11
|Sell
|4
|5
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|3
|3
|3
The trading volume yesterday was 29.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1905 k & BSE volume was 81 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1324.2 & ₹1274 yesterday to end at ₹1319.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
