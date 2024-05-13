Voltas share price Today Live Updates : Voltas Stock Soaring: Trading in Green Today

Voltas Share Price Today : Voltas' stock opened and closed at ₹1276 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1300.25, and the low was ₹1267.2. The market capitalization stands at ₹42,950.49 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹1500 and ₹745 respectively. On the BSE, the trading volume was 38,796 shares.
Voltas share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.07%; Futures open interest increased by 0.7%
An increase in futures price and open interest for Voltas indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Voltas share price Today :Voltas trading at ₹1294, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹1289.05
Voltas share price is at ₹1294 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1269.47 and ₹1304.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1269.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1304.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Voltas share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Voltas decreased by -0.46% and is currently trading at ₹1283.15. However, over the past year, Voltas shares have gained 58.25% to reach ₹1283.15. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-13.67%
|3 Months
|19.99%
|6 Months
|55.15%
|YTD
|31.6%
|1 Year
|58.25%
Voltas share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Voltas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1304.97
|Support 1
|1269.47
|Resistance 2
|1320.53
|Support 2
|1249.53
|Resistance 3
|1340.47
|Support 3
|1233.97
Voltas share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1100.5, 15.22% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|10
|10
|9
|9
|Hold
|12
|11
|11
|11
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Voltas share price Today : Voltas volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2792 k
The trading volume yesterday was 9.28% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 38 k.
Voltas share price Live :Voltas closed at ₹1276 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1300.25 & ₹1267.2 yesterday to end at ₹1276. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
