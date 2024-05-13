Hello User
Voltas share price Today Live Updates : Voltas Stock Soaring: Trading in Green Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Voltas stock price went up today, 13 May 2024, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 1289.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1294 per share. Investors should monitor Voltas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Voltas Stock Price Today

Voltas Share Price Today : Voltas' stock opened and closed at 1276 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1300.25, and the low was 1267.2. The market capitalization stands at 42,950.49 crore. The 52-week high and low are 1500 and 745 respectively. On the BSE, the trading volume was 38,796 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:46 AM IST Voltas share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.07%; Futures open interest increased by 0.7%

An increase in futures price and open interest for Voltas indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

13 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST Voltas share price Today :Voltas trading at ₹1294, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹1289.05

Voltas share price is at 1294 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1269.47 and 1304.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1269.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1304.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Voltas share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Voltas decreased by -0.46% and is currently trading at 1283.15. However, over the past year, Voltas shares have gained 58.25% to reach 1283.15. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-13.67%
3 Months19.99%
6 Months55.15%
YTD31.6%
1 Year58.25%
13 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Voltas share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Voltas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11304.97Support 11269.47
Resistance 21320.53Support 21249.53
Resistance 31340.47Support 31233.97
13 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Voltas share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1100.5, 15.22% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy101099
    Hold12111111
    Sell5556
    Strong Sell3333
13 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Voltas share price Today : Voltas volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2792 k

The trading volume yesterday was 9.28% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 38 k.

13 May 2024, 08:08 AM IST Voltas share price Live :Voltas closed at ₹1276 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1300.25 & 1267.2 yesterday to end at 1276. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

