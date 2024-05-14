Hello User
Voltas share price Today Live Updates : Voltas Stock Rises in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 10:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Voltas stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 1302.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1309 per share. Investors should monitor Voltas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Voltas Stock Price Today

Voltas Share Price Today : Voltas' stock opened at 1280, with a high of 1310.7 and a low of 1257.05 on the last trading day. The closing price was 1289.05. The market capitalization stood at 42952.15 crores. The 52-week high was 1500, while the 52-week low was 745. The BSE volume for the day was 52665 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:47 AM IST Voltas share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -23.84% lower than yesterday

The volume of Voltas traded by 10 AM is down by 23.84% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1301.2, showing a decrease of 0.08%. Both volume and price are key indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

14 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST Voltas share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Voltas touched a high of 1312.9 & a low of 1298.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11309.33Support 11294.43
Resistance 21318.57Support 21288.77
Resistance 31324.23Support 31279.53
14 May 2024, 10:12 AM IST Voltas Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:55 AM IST Voltas share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Voltas' stock price increased by 0.48% to reach 1308.6, following the positive trend of its industry counterparts. Companies like Suzlon Energy, Thermax, Aia Engineering, and Blue Star are also experiencing growth. In comparison, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices rose by 0.19% and 0.09% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Suzlon Energy39.590.591.5150.728.1949380.95
Thermax4686.678.551.74979.952192.752780.84
Voltas1308.66.30.481500.0745.043299.58
Aia Engineering3781.9510.30.274624.52705.035671.49
Blue Star1461.140.12.821512.2693.3830040.22
14 May 2024, 09:47 AM IST Voltas share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.31%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.27%

An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Voltas indicates a potential weakening of the current bullish trend, suggesting that the stock may reach a peak or start moving in the opposite direction in the near future.

14 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST Voltas share price Today :Voltas trading at ₹1309, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹1302.3

Voltas share price is at 1309 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1268.15 and 1322.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1268.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1322.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Voltas share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Voltas has remained unchanged at 1302.30 today, representing a 0.00% increase. Over the past year, Voltas shares have surged by 60.91% to reach 1302.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a 20.14% increase, reaching 22104.05 within the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-10.04%
3 Months18.23%
6 Months59.93%
YTD33.07%
1 Year60.91%
14 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Voltas share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Voltas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11322.6Support 11268.15
Resistance 21344.5Support 21235.6
Resistance 31377.05Support 31213.7
14 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Voltas share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1100.5, 15.22% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy101099
    Hold12111111
    Sell5556
    Strong Sell3333
14 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Voltas share price Today : Voltas volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2752 k

The trading volume yesterday was 20.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 52 k.

14 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Voltas share price Live :Voltas closed at ₹1289.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1310.7 & 1257.05 yesterday to end at 1289.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

