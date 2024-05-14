Voltas share price Today Live Updates : Voltas Stock Rises in Today's Trading

Voltas Share Price Today : Voltas' stock opened at ₹1280, with a high of ₹1310.7 and a low of ₹1257.05 on the last trading day. The closing price was ₹1289.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹42952.15 crores. The 52-week high was ₹1500, while the 52-week low was ₹745. The BSE volume for the day was 52665 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The volume of Voltas traded by 10 AM is down by 23.84% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1301.2, showing a decrease of 0.08%. Both volume and price are key indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Voltas touched a high of 1312.9 & a low of 1298.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1309.33
|Support 1
|1294.43
|Resistance 2
|1318.57
|Support 2
|1288.77
|Resistance 3
|1324.23
|Support 3
|1279.53
Today, Voltas' stock price increased by 0.48% to reach ₹1308.6, following the positive trend of its industry counterparts. Companies like Suzlon Energy, Thermax, Aia Engineering, and Blue Star are also experiencing growth. In comparison, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices rose by 0.19% and 0.09% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Suzlon Energy
|39.59
|0.59
|1.51
|50.72
|8.19
|49380.95
|Thermax
|4686.6
|78.55
|1.7
|4979.95
|2192.7
|52780.84
|Voltas
|1308.6
|6.3
|0.48
|1500.0
|745.0
|43299.58
|Aia Engineering
|3781.95
|10.3
|0.27
|4624.5
|2705.0
|35671.49
|Blue Star
|1461.1
|40.1
|2.82
|1512.2
|693.38
|30040.22
An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Voltas indicates a potential weakening of the current bullish trend, suggesting that the stock may reach a peak or start moving in the opposite direction in the near future.
Voltas share price is at ₹1309 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1268.15 and ₹1322.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1268.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1322.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Voltas has remained unchanged at ₹1302.30 today, representing a 0.00% increase. Over the past year, Voltas shares have surged by 60.91% to reach ₹1302.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a 20.14% increase, reaching 22104.05 within the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-10.04%
|3 Months
|18.23%
|6 Months
|59.93%
|YTD
|33.07%
|1 Year
|60.91%
The key support and resistance levels for Voltas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1322.6
|Support 1
|1268.15
|Resistance 2
|1344.5
|Support 2
|1235.6
|Resistance 3
|1377.05
|Support 3
|1213.7
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1100.5, 15.22% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|10
|10
|9
|9
|Hold
|12
|11
|11
|11
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
The trading volume yesterday was 20.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 52 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1310.7 & ₹1257.05 yesterday to end at ₹1289.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!