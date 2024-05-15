Voltas Share Price Highlights : Voltas closed today at 1307, up 0.1% from yesterday's 1305.75

Voltas Share Price Highlights : Voltas opened and closed at ₹1302.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1328.65, and the low was ₹1296. The market capitalization stood at ₹43,205.27 crores. The 52-week high and low were ₹1500 and ₹745, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 68337 shares.
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas has a 15.54% MF holding & 14.71% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 16.98% in december to 15.54% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 17.18% in december to 14.71% in march quarter.
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas reported a ROE of 4.47% in the most recent fiscal year, along with a return on investment value of 4.18% in the same period. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 7.24% and 12.92% respectively.
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas has experienced a decrease in EPS of -21.70% and an increase in revenue of 18.21% over the past three years. In the most recent twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 124812.10 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is anticipated to have a revenue growth of 28.07% and a profit growth of 50.08% in the upcoming fourth quarter.
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1100.5, 15.8% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|10
|10
|9
|9
|Hold
|12
|11
|11
|11
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Today, Voltas' stock price increased by 0.1% to reach ₹1307. Meanwhile, its peers in the market are experiencing varied movements. Aia Engineering and Blue Star are declining, whereas Suzlon Energy and Thermax are showing upward trends. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Suzlon Energy
|42.19
|2.0
|4.98
|50.72
|8.19
|52623.95
|Thermax
|5073.15
|380.7
|8.11
|4979.95
|2192.7
|57134.2
|Voltas
|1307.0
|1.25
|0.1
|1500.0
|745.0
|43246.64
|Aia Engineering
|3750.55
|-23.75
|-0.63
|4624.5
|2705.0
|35375.33
|Blue Star
|1489.75
|-1.45
|-0.1
|1512.2
|693.38
|30629.26
Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas stock's low price for the day was ₹1299.8, while the high price reached was ₹1316.3.
Voltas Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Voltas, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.
Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas share price closed the day at ₹1307 - a 0.1% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1312.38 , 1323.67 , 1330.03. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1294.73 , 1288.37 , 1277.08.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Voltas Share Price Today Live: The volume of Voltas traded until 3 PM is 67.86% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1307, a decrease of 0.1%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze along with price in order to understand trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas share price is at ₹1301.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1290.37 and ₹1326.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1290.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1326.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Voltas share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1314.98
|10 Days
|1393.59
|20 Days
|1359.02
|50 Days
|1204.76
|100 Days
|1105.89
|300 Days
|973.17
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Voltas traded by 2 PM is down by 40.77% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1306.2, a decrease of 0.03%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a significant indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1305.8 and 1299.65 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1299.65 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1305.8.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1305.4
|Support 1
|1300.9
|Resistance 2
|1307.85
|Support 2
|1298.85
|Resistance 3
|1309.9
|Support 3
|1296.4
Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas share price is at ₹1303.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1290.37 and ₹1326.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1290.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1326.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Voltas Share Price Today Live: The volume of Voltas traded by 1 PM is down by 26.41% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹1302.55, a decrease of 0.25%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume implies a lasting upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Voltas Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1307.1 and 1296.45 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1296.45 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1307.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1305.8
|Support 1
|1299.65
|Resistance 2
|1308.95
|Support 2
|1296.65
|Resistance 3
|1311.95
|Support 3
|1293.5
Voltas Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Voltas, indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Voltas Share Price Today Live: The Voltas stock reached a high of ₹1316.3 and a low of ₹1299.8 on the current trading day.
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Voltas traded up to 12 AM is 21.80% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1305.05, a decrease of 0.05%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1310.4 and 1302.3 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1302.3 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1310.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1307.1
|Support 1
|1296.45
|Resistance 2
|1314.2
|Support 2
|1292.9
|Resistance 3
|1317.75
|Support 3
|1285.8
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Voltas share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1314.98
|10 Days
|1393.59
|20 Days
|1359.02
|50 Days
|1204.76
|100 Days
|1105.89
|300 Days
|973.17
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas share price is at ₹1303 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1290.37 and ₹1326.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1290.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1326.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Voltas Share Price Today Live: As of 11 AM, the volume of Voltas traded is 1.21% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹1308.35, up by 0.2%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Voltas Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1316.17 and 1305.67 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1305.67 and selling near hourly resistance at 1316.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1310.4
|Support 1
|1302.3
|Resistance 2
|1315.8
|Support 2
|1299.6
|Resistance 3
|1318.5
|Support 3
|1294.2
Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas share price is at ₹1308.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1290.37 and ₹1326.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1290.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1326.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Voltas traded by 10 AM has increased by 17.65% compared to yesterday, with the price currently trading at ₹1311.4, up by 0.43%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas touched a high of 1316.3 & a low of 1305.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1316.17
|Support 1
|1305.67
|Resistance 2
|1321.48
|Support 2
|1300.48
|Resistance 3
|1326.67
|Support 3
|1295.17
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Voltas imply the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas share price is at ₹1310.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1290.37 and ₹1326.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1290.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1326.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Voltas Share Price Today Live: The share price of Voltas has increased by 0.49% and is currently trading at ₹1312.10. Over the past year, Voltas shares have seen a significant gain of 60.94% to reach ₹1312.10. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.76% to reach 22217.85 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.12%
|3 Months
|16.03%
|6 Months
|60.22%
|YTD
|33.31%
|1 Year
|60.94%
Voltas Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Voltas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1326.17
|Support 1
|1290.37
|Resistance 2
|1345.23
|Support 2
|1273.63
|Resistance 3
|1361.97
|Support 3
|1254.57
Voltas Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1943 k & BSE volume was 68 k.
Voltas Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1328.65 & ₹1296 yesterday to end at ₹1302.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
