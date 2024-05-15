Hello User
Voltas Share Price Highlights : Voltas closed today at 1307, up 0.1% from yesterday's 1305.75

49 min read . 15 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

Voltas Share Price Highlights : Voltas stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 1305.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1307 per share. Investors should monitor Voltas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Voltas Share Price Highlights

Voltas Share Price Highlights : Voltas opened and closed at 1302.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1328.65, and the low was 1296. The market capitalization stood at 43,205.27 crores. The 52-week high and low were 1500 and 745, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 68337 shares.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:03 PM IST Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas has a 15.54% MF holding & 14.71% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 16.98% in december to 15.54% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 17.18% in december to 14.71% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:39 PM IST Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas reported a ROE of 4.47% in the most recent fiscal year, along with a return on investment value of 4.18% in the same period. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 7.24% and 12.92% respectively.

15 May 2024, 07:09 PM IST Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas has experienced a decrease in EPS of -21.70% and an increase in revenue of 18.21% over the past three years. In the most recent twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 124812.10 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is anticipated to have a revenue growth of 28.07% and a profit growth of 50.08% in the upcoming fourth quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:32 PM IST Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1100.5, 15.8% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy101099
    Hold12111111
    Sell5556
    Strong Sell3333
15 May 2024, 06:06 PM IST Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Today, Voltas' stock price increased by 0.1% to reach 1307. Meanwhile, its peers in the market are experiencing varied movements. Aia Engineering and Blue Star are declining, whereas Suzlon Energy and Thermax are showing upward trends. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Suzlon Energy42.192.04.9850.728.1952623.95
Thermax5073.15380.78.114979.952192.757134.2
Voltas1307.01.250.11500.0745.043246.64
Aia Engineering3750.55-23.75-0.634624.52705.035375.33
Blue Star1489.75-1.45-0.11512.2693.3830629.26
15 May 2024, 05:31 PM IST Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas share price live: Today's Price range

Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas stock's low price for the day was 1299.8, while the high price reached was 1316.3.

15 May 2024, 04:36 PM IST Voltas Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.07%; Futures open interest increased by 2.11%

Voltas Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Voltas, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.

15 May 2024, 03:56 PM IST Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas closed today at ₹1307, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹1305.75

Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas share price closed the day at 1307 - a 0.1% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1312.38 , 1323.67 , 1330.03. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1294.73 , 1288.37 , 1277.08.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:51 PM IST Voltas Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -67.86% lower than yesterday

Voltas Share Price Today Live: The volume of Voltas traded until 3 PM is 67.86% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1307, a decrease of 0.1%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze along with price in order to understand trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:33 PM IST Voltas Share Price Today Live:

15 May 2024, 03:18 PM IST Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas trading at ₹1301.55, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹1305.75

Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas share price is at 1301.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1290.37 and 1326.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1290.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1326.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 03:01 PM IST Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas Short Term and Long Term Trends

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Voltas share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1314.98
10 Days1393.59
20 Days1359.02
50 Days1204.76
100 Days1105.89
300 Days973.17
15 May 2024, 02:47 PM IST Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -40.77% lower than yesterday

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Voltas traded by 2 PM is down by 40.77% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1306.2, a decrease of 0.03%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a significant indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 02:36 PM IST Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1305.8 and 1299.65 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1299.65 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1305.8.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11305.4Support 11300.9
Resistance 21307.85Support 21298.85
Resistance 31309.9Support 31296.4
15 May 2024, 02:18 PM IST Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1100.5, 15.71% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy101099
    Hold12111111
    Sell5556
    Strong Sell3333
15 May 2024, 02:11 PM IST Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas trading at ₹1303.35, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹1305.75

Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas share price is at 1303.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1290.37 and 1326.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1290.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1326.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:47 PM IST Voltas Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -26.41% lower than yesterday

Voltas Share Price Today Live: The volume of Voltas traded by 1 PM is down by 26.41% compared to yesterday, with the price at 1302.55, a decrease of 0.25%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume implies a lasting upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 01:33 PM IST Voltas Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Voltas Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1307.1 and 1296.45 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1296.45 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1307.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11305.8Support 11299.65
Resistance 21308.95Support 21296.65
Resistance 31311.95Support 31293.5
15 May 2024, 01:13 PM IST Voltas Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.29%; Futures open interest increased by 0.05%

Voltas Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Voltas, indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

15 May 2024, 01:09 PM IST Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas share price live: Today's Price range

Voltas Share Price Today Live: The Voltas stock reached a high of 1316.3 and a low of 1299.8 on the current trading day.

15 May 2024, 12:53 PM IST Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -21.80% lower than yesterday

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Voltas traded up to 12 AM is 21.80% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1305.05, a decrease of 0.05%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 12:39 PM IST Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1310.4 and 1302.3 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1302.3 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1310.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11307.1Support 11296.45
Resistance 21314.2Support 21292.9
Resistance 31317.75Support 31285.8
15 May 2024, 12:28 PM IST Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas Short Term and Long Term Trends

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Voltas share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 12:27 PM IST Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1314.98
10 Days1393.59
20 Days1359.02
50 Days1204.76
100 Days1105.89
300 Days973.17
15 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas trading at ₹1303, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹1305.75

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas share price is at 1303 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1290.37 and 1326.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1290.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1326.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:45 AM IST Voltas Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 1.21% higher than yesterday

Voltas Share Price Today Live: As of 11 AM, the volume of Voltas traded is 1.21% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1308.35, up by 0.2%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 11:39 AM IST Voltas Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Voltas Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1316.17 and 1305.67 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1305.67 and selling near hourly resistance at 1316.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11310.4Support 11302.3
Resistance 21315.8Support 21299.6
Resistance 31318.5Support 31294.2
15 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas trading at ₹1308.8, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹1305.75

Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas share price is at 1308.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1290.37 and 1326.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1290.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1326.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:12 AM IST Voltas Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Voltas Share Price Today Live: Today, Voltas' stock price increased by 0.23% to reach 1308.7, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Aia Engineering is declining, but Suzlon Energy, Thermax, and Blue Star are all showing positive growth. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by -0.12% and -0.05% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Suzlon Energy41.150.962.3950.728.1951326.75
Thermax5088.0395.558.434979.952192.757301.44
Voltas1308.72.950.231500.0745.043302.89
Aia Engineering3718.4-55.9-1.484624.52705.035072.09
Blue Star1520.028.81.931512.2693.3831251.2
15 May 2024, 11:07 AM IST Voltas Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Voltas Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1100.5, 15.96% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy101099
    Hold12111111
    Sell5556
    Strong Sell3333
15 May 2024, 10:50 AM IST Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 17.65% higher than yesterday

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Voltas traded by 10 AM has increased by 17.65% compared to yesterday, with the price currently trading at 1311.4, up by 0.43%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas touched a high of 1316.3 & a low of 1305.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11316.17Support 11305.67
Resistance 21321.48Support 21300.48
Resistance 31326.67Support 31295.17
15 May 2024, 10:17 AM IST Voltas Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:52 AM IST Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Today, Voltas' stock price increased by 0.63% to reach 1314, while its competitors are experiencing a mix of movements. Aia Engineering is declining, while Suzlon Energy, Thermax, and Blue Star are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.2% and 0.23% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Suzlon Energy40.350.160.450.728.1950328.91
Thermax5066.85374.47.984979.952192.757063.24
Voltas1314.08.250.631500.0745.043478.25
Aia Engineering3715.85-58.45-1.554624.52705.035048.03
Blue Star1528.4537.252.51512.2693.3831424.93
15 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.03%; Futures open interest increased by 0.2%

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Voltas imply the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

15 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas trading at ₹1310.55, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹1305.75

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas share price is at 1310.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1290.37 and 1326.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1290.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1326.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Voltas Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Voltas Share Price Today Live: The share price of Voltas has increased by 0.49% and is currently trading at 1312.10. Over the past year, Voltas shares have seen a significant gain of 60.94% to reach 1312.10. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.76% to reach 22217.85 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.12%
3 Months16.03%
6 Months60.22%
YTD33.31%
1 Year60.94%
15 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Voltas Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Voltas Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Voltas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11326.17Support 11290.37
Resistance 21345.23Support 21273.63
Resistance 31361.97Support 31254.57
15 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Voltas Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Voltas Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1100.5, 15.72% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy101099
    Hold12111111
    Sell5556
    Strong Sell3333
15 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2735 k

Voltas Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1943 k & BSE volume was 68 k.

15 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas closed at ₹1302.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Voltas Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1328.65 & 1296 yesterday to end at 1302.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.