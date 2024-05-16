Voltas Share Price Highlights : Voltas closed today at ₹1320.55, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹1303.45

Voltas Share Price Highlights : Voltas' stock price experienced a slight decrease on the last day of trading, opening at ₹1312.65 and closing at ₹1305.75. The high for the day was ₹1316.3, while the low was ₹1299.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹43246.64 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1500 and ₹745 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 25316 shares.
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas has a 15.54% MF holding & 14.71% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 16.98% in december to 15.54% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 17.18% in december to 14.71% in march quarter.
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas reported a ROE of 4.47% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment of 4.18%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 7.24% and 12.92%, respectively.
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas has experienced a decrease in EPS of -21.70% and an increase in revenue of 18.21% over the past 3 years. In the most recent twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 124812.10 cr, which is a slight increase compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to see a revenue growth of 28.07% and a profit growth of 50.08% in the upcoming quarter 4.
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1100.5, 16.66% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|10
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|12
|12
|11
|11
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Today, Voltas' stock price increased by 1.31% to reach ₹1320.55, outperforming its peers. While Thermax and Aia Engineering saw a decline, Suzlon Energy and Blue Star experienced gains. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, also saw an increase of 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Suzlon Energy
|42.74
|0.55
|1.3
|50.72
|8.19
|53309.97
|Thermax
|4961.5
|-127.35
|-2.5
|5347.15
|2192.7
|55876.79
|Voltas
|1320.55
|17.1
|1.31
|1500.0
|745.0
|43694.98
|Aia Engineering
|3750.0
|-8.25
|-0.22
|4624.5
|2705.0
|35370.19
|Blue Star
|1568.0
|78.25
|5.25
|1534.45
|693.38
|32238.08
Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas share price live: Today's Price range
Voltas Share Price Today Live: Today, Voltas stock reached a low of ₹1299.5 and a high of ₹1325.05.
Voltas Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.6%; Futures open interest increased by 6.07%
Voltas Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Voltas indicates potential for a positive price trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Voltas Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 93.81% higher than yesterday
Voltas Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Voltas until 3 PM is 93.81% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹1320.55, up by 1.31%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas closed today at ₹1320.55, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹1303.45
Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas share price closed the day at ₹1320.55 - a 1.31% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1330.57 , 1340.08 , 1356.17. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1304.97 , 1288.88 , 1279.37.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Voltas Share Price Today Live:
Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas trading at ₹1320.4, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹1303.45
Voltas Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Voltas has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1312.38 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1323.67. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1323.67 then there can be further positive price movement.
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas Short Term and Long Term Trends
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Voltas share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1298.44
|10 Days
|1377.50
|20 Days
|1358.96
|50 Days
|1208.72
|100 Days
|1110.44
|300 Days
|975.83
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 106.74% higher than yesterday
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Voltas traded until 2 PM is 106.74% higher than the previous day, with the price currently at ₹1317.6, up by 1.09%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas reached a peak of 1315.1 and a trough of 1299.5 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels and is showing strong bullish signals. Traders should assess potential overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting their stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1320.3
|Support 1
|1304.7
|Resistance 2
|1325.5
|Support 2
|1294.3
|Resistance 3
|1335.9
|Support 3
|1289.1
Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas trading at ₹1310.25, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹1303.45
Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas share price is at ₹1310.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1294.73 and ₹1312.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1294.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1312.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Voltas Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 45.46% higher than yesterday
Voltas Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Voltas until 1 PM has increased by 45.46% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1300.65, showing a decrease of -0.21%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Voltas Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas reached a peak of 1311.8 and a bottom of 1302.0 in the previous trading session. Within the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1302.63 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish outlook. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 1299.97 and 1294.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1308.53
|Support 1
|1298.73
|Resistance 2
|1315.07
|Support 2
|1295.47
|Resistance 3
|1318.33
|Support 3
|1288.93
Voltas Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.59%; Futures open interest increased by 2.38%
Voltas Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Voltas indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas share price live: Today's Price range
Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas stock's price fluctuated between ₹1304.95 as the low and ₹1323.2 as the high on the current day.
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 38.23% higher than yesterday
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Voltas traded by 12 AM has increased by 38.23% compared to the previous day, while the price is trading at ₹1310.55, up by 0.54%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1319.58 and 1305.23 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1305.23 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1319.58.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1310.63
|Support 1
|1302.63
|Resistance 2
|1315.97
|Support 2
|1299.97
|Resistance 3
|1318.63
|Support 3
|1294.63
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas Short Term and Long Term Trends
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Voltas share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1298.44
|10 Days
|1377.50
|20 Days
|1358.96
|50 Days
|1208.72
|100 Days
|1110.44
|300 Days
|975.83
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas trading at ₹1311.2, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹1303.45
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas share price is at ₹1311.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1294.73 and ₹1312.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1294.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1312.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Voltas Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 4.66% higher than yesterday
Voltas Share Price Today Live: The volume of Voltas traded by 11 AM is 4.66% higher than the previous day, with the price at ₹1309.1, showing a 0.43% increase. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could be a sign of further price decreases.
Voltas Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas reached a peak of 1323.2 and a low of 1308.85 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1310.93 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1306.52 and 1302.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1319.58
|Support 1
|1305.23
|Resistance 2
|1328.57
|Support 2
|1299.87
|Resistance 3
|1333.93
|Support 3
|1290.88
Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas trading at ₹1311.45, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹1303.45
Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas share price is at ₹1311.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1294.73 and ₹1312.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1294.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1312.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -21.93% lower than yesterday
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Voltas traded by 10 AM is down by 21.93% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹1316.45, reflecting a decrease of 1%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas touched a high of 1319.7 & a low of 1310.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1319.73
|Support 1
|1310.93
|Resistance 2
|1324.12
|Support 2
|1306.52
|Resistance 3
|1328.53
|Support 3
|1302.13
Voltas Share Price Live Updates:
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.66%; Futures open interest increased by 0.17%
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Voltas indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas trading at ₹1312, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹1303.45
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas share price is at ₹1312 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1294.73 and ₹1312.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1294.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1312.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Voltas Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Voltas Share Price Today Live: The share price of Voltas has increased by 0.65% and is currently trading at ₹1311.95. Over the past year, Voltas shares have gained 62.01%, reaching ₹1311.95. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.16%
|3 Months
|18.1%
|6 Months
|58.1%
|YTD
|33.23%
|1 Year
|62.01%
Voltas Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Voltas Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Voltas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1312.38
|Support 1
|1294.73
|Resistance 2
|1323.67
|Support 2
|1288.37
|Resistance 3
|1330.03
|Support 3
|1277.08
Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas volume yesterday was 646 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2660 k
Voltas Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 75.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 621 k & BSE volume was 25 k.
Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas closed at ₹1305.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Voltas Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1316.3 & ₹1299.8 yesterday to end at ₹1305.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
