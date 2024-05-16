Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Voltas Share Price Highlights : Voltas closed today at 1320.55, up 1.31% from yesterday's 1303.45

50 min read . 16 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

Voltas Share Price Highlights : Voltas stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 1.31 %. The stock closed at 1303.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1320.55 per share. Investors should monitor Voltas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Voltas Share Price Highlights

Voltas Share Price Highlights : Voltas' stock price experienced a slight decrease on the last day of trading, opening at 1312.65 and closing at 1305.75. The high for the day was 1316.3, while the low was 1299.8. The market capitalization stood at 43246.64 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1500 and 745 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 25316 shares.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:00 PM IST Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas has a 15.54% MF holding & 14.71% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 16.98% in december to 15.54% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 17.18% in december to 14.71% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:38 PM IST Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas reported a ROE of 4.47% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment of 4.18%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 7.24% and 12.92%, respectively.

16 May 2024, 07:10 PM IST Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas has experienced a decrease in EPS of -21.70% and an increase in revenue of 18.21% over the past 3 years. In the most recent twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 124812.10 cr, which is a slight increase compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to see a revenue growth of 28.07% and a profit growth of 50.08% in the upcoming quarter 4.

16 May 2024, 06:30 PM IST Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1100.5, 16.66% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy10998
    Hold12121111
    Sell5557
    Strong Sell3333
16 May 2024, 06:09 PM IST Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Today, Voltas' stock price increased by 1.31% to reach 1320.55, outperforming its peers. While Thermax and Aia Engineering saw a decline, Suzlon Energy and Blue Star experienced gains. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, also saw an increase of 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Suzlon Energy42.740.551.350.728.1953309.97
Thermax4961.5-127.35-2.55347.152192.755876.79
Voltas1320.5517.11.311500.0745.043694.98
Aia Engineering3750.0-8.25-0.224624.52705.035370.19
Blue Star1568.078.255.251534.45693.3832238.08
16 May 2024, 05:39 PM IST Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas share price live: Today's Price range

Voltas Share Price Today Live: Today, Voltas stock reached a low of 1299.5 and a high of 1325.05.

16 May 2024, 04:36 PM IST Voltas Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.6%; Futures open interest increased by 6.07%

Voltas Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Voltas indicates potential for a positive price trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

16 May 2024, 03:51 PM IST Voltas Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 93.81% higher than yesterday

Voltas Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Voltas until 3 PM is 93.81% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1320.55, up by 1.31%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 03:48 PM IST Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas closed today at ₹1320.55, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹1303.45

Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas share price closed the day at 1320.55 - a 1.31% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1330.57 , 1340.08 , 1356.17. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1304.97 , 1288.88 , 1279.37.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:37 PM IST Voltas Share Price Today Live:

16 May 2024, 03:13 PM IST Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas trading at ₹1320.4, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹1303.45

Voltas Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Voltas has surpassed the first resistance of 1312.38 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1323.67. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1323.67 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 03:02 PM IST Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas Short Term and Long Term Trends

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Voltas share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 03:01 PM IST Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1298.44
10 Days1377.50
20 Days1358.96
50 Days1208.72
100 Days1110.44
300 Days975.83
16 May 2024, 02:46 PM IST Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 106.74% higher than yesterday

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Voltas traded until 2 PM is 106.74% higher than the previous day, with the price currently at 1317.6, up by 1.09%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 02:33 PM IST Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas reached a peak of 1315.1 and a trough of 1299.5 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels and is showing strong bullish signals. Traders should assess potential overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting their stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11320.3Support 11304.7
Resistance 21325.5Support 21294.3
Resistance 31335.9Support 31289.1
16 May 2024, 02:14 PM IST Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1100.5, 15.92% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy10998
    Hold12121111
    Sell5557
    Strong Sell3333
16 May 2024, 02:01 PM IST Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas trading at ₹1310.25, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹1303.45

Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas share price is at 1310.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1294.73 and 1312.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1294.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1312.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 01:51 PM IST Voltas Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 45.46% higher than yesterday

Voltas Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Voltas until 1 PM has increased by 45.46% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1300.65, showing a decrease of -0.21%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 01:42 PM IST Voltas Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas reached a peak of 1311.8 and a bottom of 1302.0 in the previous trading session. Within the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1302.63 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish outlook. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 1299.97 and 1294.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11308.53Support 11298.73
Resistance 21315.07Support 21295.47
Resistance 31318.33Support 31288.93
16 May 2024, 01:13 PM IST Voltas Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.59%; Futures open interest increased by 2.38%

Voltas Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Voltas indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

16 May 2024, 01:09 PM IST Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas share price live: Today's Price range

Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas stock's price fluctuated between 1304.95 as the low and 1323.2 as the high on the current day.

16 May 2024, 12:47 PM IST Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 38.23% higher than yesterday

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Voltas traded by 12 AM has increased by 38.23% compared to the previous day, while the price is trading at 1310.55, up by 0.54%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

16 May 2024, 12:41 PM IST Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1319.58 and 1305.23 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1305.23 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1319.58.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11310.63Support 11302.63
Resistance 21315.97Support 21299.97
Resistance 31318.63Support 31294.63
16 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas Short Term and Long Term Trends

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Voltas share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1298.44
10 Days1377.50
20 Days1358.96
50 Days1208.72
100 Days1110.44
300 Days975.83
16 May 2024, 12:14 PM IST Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas trading at ₹1311.2, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹1303.45

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas share price is at 1311.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1294.73 and 1312.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1294.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1312.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:52 AM IST Voltas Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 4.66% higher than yesterday

Voltas Share Price Today Live: The volume of Voltas traded by 11 AM is 4.66% higher than the previous day, with the price at 1309.1, showing a 0.43% increase. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could be a sign of further price decreases.

16 May 2024, 11:39 AM IST Voltas Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas reached a peak of 1323.2 and a low of 1308.85 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1310.93 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1306.52 and 1302.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11319.58Support 11305.23
Resistance 21328.57Support 21299.87
Resistance 31333.93Support 31290.88
16 May 2024, 11:23 AM IST Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas trading at ₹1311.45, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹1303.45

Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas share price is at 1311.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1294.73 and 1312.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1294.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1312.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:21 AM IST Voltas Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Voltas Share Price Today Live: Today, Voltas' stock price increased by 0.61% to reach 1311.45, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Suzlon Energy is declining, whereas Thermax, Aia Engineering, and Blue Star are all showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by -0.11% and -0.33% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Suzlon Energy42.0-0.19-0.4550.728.1952386.97
Thermax5145.456.551.115347.152192.757947.88
Voltas1311.458.00.611500.0745.043393.88
Aia Engineering3787.529.250.784624.52705.035723.89
Blue Star1513.723.951.611534.45693.3831121.67
16 May 2024, 11:07 AM IST Voltas Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Voltas Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1100.5, 16.63% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy10998
    Hold12121111
    Sell5557
    Strong Sell3333
16 May 2024, 10:47 AM IST Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -21.93% lower than yesterday

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Voltas traded by 10 AM is down by 21.93% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 1316.45, reflecting a decrease of 1%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 10:33 AM IST Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas touched a high of 1319.7 & a low of 1310.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11319.73Support 11310.93
Resistance 21324.12Support 21306.52
Resistance 31328.53Support 31302.13
16 May 2024, 10:10 AM IST Voltas Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:58 AM IST Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Today, Voltas' stock price rose by 0.94% to reach 1315.65, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Aia Engineering is declining, whereas Suzlon Energy, Thermax, and Blue Star are seeing an increase in their stock prices. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.26% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Suzlon Energy42.250.060.1450.728.1952698.79
Thermax5194.55105.72.085347.152192.758501.41
Voltas1315.6512.20.941500.0745.043532.85
Aia Engineering3737.0-21.25-0.574624.52705.035247.57
Blue Star1526.2536.52.451534.45693.3831379.7
16 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.66%; Futures open interest increased by 0.17%

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Voltas indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

16 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas trading at ₹1312, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹1303.45

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas share price is at 1312 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1294.73 and 1312.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1294.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1312.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST Voltas Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Voltas Share Price Today Live: The share price of Voltas has increased by 0.65% and is currently trading at 1311.95. Over the past year, Voltas shares have gained 62.01%, reaching 1311.95. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.16%
3 Months18.1%
6 Months58.1%
YTD33.23%
1 Year62.01%
16 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Voltas Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Voltas Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Voltas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11312.38Support 11294.73
Resistance 21323.67Support 21288.37
Resistance 31330.03Support 31277.08
16 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Voltas Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Voltas Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1100.5, 15.8% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy10998
    Hold12121111
    Sell5557
    Strong Sell3333
16 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas volume yesterday was 646 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2660 k

Voltas Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 75.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 621 k & BSE volume was 25 k.

16 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas closed at ₹1305.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Voltas Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1316.3 & 1299.8 yesterday to end at 1305.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.