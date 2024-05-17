Active Stocks
Voltas Share Price Highlights : Voltas closed today at ₹1288.7, down -2.45% from yesterday's ₹1321

50 min read . Updated: 17 May 2024, 08:07 PM IST
Livemint

Voltas Share Price Highlights : Voltas stock price went down today, 17 May 2024, by -2.45 %. The stock closed at 1321 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1288.7 per share. Investors should monitor Voltas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Voltas Share Price Highlights
Voltas Share Price Highlights

Voltas Share Price Highlights : Voltas opened at 1305 and closed at 1303.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1325.05 and a low of 1299.5. The market capitalization stands at 43694.98 crore. The 52-week high for Voltas is 1500 and the low is 745. The BSE volume for the day was 20675 shares traded.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:07:37 PM IST

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas has a 15.54% MF holding & 14.71% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 16.98% in december to 15.54% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 17.18% in december to 14.71% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:34:19 PM IST

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas achieved a ROE of 4.47% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 4.18% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 7.24% and 12.92% respectively.

17 May 2024, 07:12:01 PM IST

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas has experienced a decrease in EPS of -21.70% and an increase in revenue of 18.21% over the last 3 years. In the most recent trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 124812.10 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to grow by 28.07% in revenue and 50.08% in profit for the fourth quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:37:11 PM IST

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1100.5, 14.6% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

17 May 2024, 06:11:47 PM IST

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Today, Voltas' stock price decreased by 2.45% to reach 1288.7, while its industry counterparts are showing a mixed performance. Suzlon Energy and Thermax are experiencing a decline, whereas Aia Engineering and Blue Star are witnessing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.28% and 0.34%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Suzlon Energy42.54-0.2-0.4750.728.1953060.51
Thermax4940.2-4.1-0.085347.152192.755636.9
Voltas1288.7-32.3-2.451500.0745.042641.12
Aia Engineering3797.850.051.344624.52705.035821.04
Blue Star1581.8513.850.881634.35693.3832522.84
17 May 2024, 05:32:37 PM IST

Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas share price live: Today's Price range

Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas stock's price fluctuated within a range of 1285 to 1322.3 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 04:31:15 PM IST

Voltas Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -2.43%; Futures open interest increased by 15.45%

Voltas Share Price Today Live: The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Voltas indicate a potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.

17 May 2024, 03:55:17 PM IST

Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas closed today at ₹1288.7, down -2.45% from yesterday's ₹1321

Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas share price closed the day at 1288.7 - a 2.45% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1314.53 , 1340.72 , 1355.48. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1273.58 , 1258.82 , 1232.63.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:49:02 PM IST

Voltas Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 118.90% higher than yesterday

Voltas Share Price Today Live: The volume of Voltas traded up to 3 PM is 118.90% higher than the previous day, while the price is currently at 1288.7, showing a decrease of -2.45%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:34:56 PM IST

Voltas Share Price Today Live:

17 May 2024, 03:11:38 PM IST

Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas trading at ₹1287.25, down -2.55% from yesterday's ₹1321

Voltas Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Voltas has broken the first support of 1304.97 & second support of 1288.88 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1279.37. If the stock price breaks the final support of 1279.37 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

17 May 2024, 02:59:25 PM IST

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas Short Term and Long Term Trends

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Voltas share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 02:55:36 PM IST

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1295.31
10 Days1360.35
20 Days1358.42
50 Days1212.83
100 Days1114.95
300 Days978.49
17 May 2024, 02:51:27 PM IST

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 105.23% higher than yesterday

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Voltas traded by 2 PM is 105.23% higher than the previous day, while the price is at 1289.25, showing a decrease of -2.4%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 02:36:35 PM IST

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 1288.47 and 1283.62 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 1283.62 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1288.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11288.93Support 11285.23
Resistance 21290.87Support 21283.47
Resistance 31292.63Support 31281.53
17 May 2024, 02:17:19 PM IST

17 May 2024, 02:09:41 PM IST

Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas trading at ₹1288.2, down -2.48% from yesterday's ₹1321

Voltas Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Voltas has broken the first support of 1304.97 & second support of 1288.88 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1279.37. If the stock price breaks the final support of 1279.37 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

17 May 2024, 01:50:40 PM IST

Voltas Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 173.13% higher than yesterday

Voltas Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Voltas until 1 PM is 173.13% higher compared to yesterday, while the price stands at 1286, showing a decrease of -2.65%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial to identify trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume might signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 01:41:08 PM IST

Voltas Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Voltas Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1292.77 and 1284.87 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1284.87 and selling near hourly resistance at 1292.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11288.47Support 11283.62
Resistance 21291.58Support 21281.88
Resistance 31293.32Support 31278.77
17 May 2024, 01:19:06 PM IST

Voltas Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -2.84%; Futures open interest increased by 9.19%

Voltas Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Voltas, indicates a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

17 May 2024, 01:00:03 PM IST

Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas share price live: Today's Price range

Voltas Share Price Today Live: Today, Voltas stock reached a low of 1285 and a high of 1322.3.

17 May 2024, 12:50:00 PM IST

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 200.42% higher than yesterday

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Voltas traded until 12 AM has increased by 200.42% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 1289.1, showing a decrease of -2.41%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement coupled with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 12:43:07 PM IST

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1297.17 and 1280.47 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near hourly support at 1280.47 and selling near hourly resistance at 1297.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11292.77Support 11284.87
Resistance 21297.53Support 21281.73
Resistance 31300.67Support 31276.97
17 May 2024, 12:23:50 PM IST

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas Short Term and Long Term Trends

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Voltas share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 12:22:14 PM IST

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1295.31
10 Days1360.35
20 Days1358.42
50 Days1212.83
100 Days1114.95
300 Days978.49
17 May 2024, 12:21:38 PM IST

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas trading at ₹1290.5, down -2.31% from yesterday's ₹1321

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Voltas has broken the first support of 1304.97 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1288.88. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1288.88 then there can be further negative price movement.

17 May 2024, 11:46:33 AM IST

Voltas Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 221.09% higher than yesterday

Voltas Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Voltas by 11 AM is 221.09% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1290.4, showing a decrease of -2.32%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 11:33:43 AM IST

Voltas Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas reached a peak of 1301.7 and a trough of 1285.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1292.6 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1285.05 and 1280.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11297.17Support 11280.47
Resistance 21307.78Support 21274.38
Resistance 31313.87Support 31263.77
17 May 2024, 11:20:05 AM IST

Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas trading at ₹1288.05, down -2.49% from yesterday's ₹1321

Voltas Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Voltas has broken the first support of 1304.97 & second support of 1288.88 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1279.37. If the stock price breaks the final support of 1279.37 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

17 May 2024, 11:18:02 AM IST

Voltas Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Voltas Share Price Today Live: Today, Voltas' stock price dropped by 2.57% to reach 1287.05, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Suzlon Energy is declining, but Thermax, Aia Engineering, and Blue Star are all seeing gains. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.27% and 0.39% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Suzlon Energy42.35-0.39-0.9150.728.1952823.52
Thermax4944.550.250.015347.152192.755685.89
Voltas1287.05-33.95-2.571500.0745.042586.52
Aia Engineering3750.52.750.074624.52705.035374.9
Blue Star1579.811.80.751634.35693.3832480.69
17 May 2024, 11:08:26 AM IST

17 May 2024, 10:45:12 AM IST

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 289.15% higher than yesterday

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Voltas traded by 10 AM is 289.15% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 1301, up by -1.51%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 10:40:40 AM IST

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas touched a high of 1302.6 & a low of 1290.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11305.15Support 11292.6
Resistance 21310.15Support 21285.05
Resistance 31317.7Support 31280.05
17 May 2024, 10:10:35 AM IST

Voltas Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:51:30 AM IST

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Voltas dropped by 1.67% today to reach 1298.9, while its peers showed a mixed performance. Suzlon Energy and Thermax are declining, whereas Aia Engineering and Blue Star are witnessing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.14% and 0.18% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Suzlon Energy42.39-0.35-0.8250.728.1952873.42
Thermax4939.35-4.95-0.15347.152192.755627.33
Voltas1298.9-22.1-1.671500.0745.042978.62
Aia Engineering3762.7515.00.44624.52705.035490.45
Blue Star1592.824.81.581634.35693.3832747.97
17 May 2024, 09:44:44 AM IST

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.95%; Futures open interest increased by 2.06%

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Voltas indicate a potential for negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

17 May 2024, 09:36:06 AM IST

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas trading at ₹1290.8, down -2.29% from yesterday's ₹1321

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Voltas has broken the first support of 1304.97 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1288.88. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1288.88 then there can be further negative price movement.

17 May 2024, 09:18:37 AM IST

Voltas Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Voltas Share Price Today Live: The share price of Voltas has dropped by -2.06% and is currently trading at 1293.75. On the other hand, Voltas shares have gained 64.46% over the past year, reaching 1293.75. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.49%
3 Months18.85%
6 Months60.81%
YTD34.98%
1 Year64.46%
17 May 2024, 08:46:39 AM IST

Voltas Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Voltas Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Voltas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11330.57Support 11304.97
Resistance 21340.08Support 21288.88
Resistance 31356.17Support 31279.37
17 May 2024, 08:35:00 AM IST

17 May 2024, 08:17:43 AM IST

Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas volume yesterday was 1253 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2658 k

Voltas Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1232 k & BSE volume was 20 k.

17 May 2024, 08:03:02 AM IST

Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas closed at ₹1303.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Voltas Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1325.05 & 1299.5 yesterday to end at 1303.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

