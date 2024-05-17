Voltas Share Price Highlights : Voltas closed today at 1288.7, down -2.45% from yesterday's 1321

Voltas Share Price Highlights : Voltas opened at ₹1305 and closed at ₹1303.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1325.05 and a low of ₹1299.5. The market capitalization stands at ₹43694.98 crore. The 52-week high for Voltas is ₹1500 and the low is ₹745. The BSE volume for the day was 20675 shares traded.
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas has a 15.54% MF holding & 14.71% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 16.98% in december to 15.54% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 17.18% in december to 14.71% in march quarter.
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas achieved a ROE of 4.47% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 4.18% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 7.24% and 12.92% respectively.
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas has experienced a decrease in EPS of -21.70% and an increase in revenue of 18.21% over the last 3 years. In the most recent trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 124812.10 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to grow by 28.07% in revenue and 50.08% in profit for the fourth quarter.
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1100.5, 14.6% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|10
|10
|9
|8
|Hold
|12
|11
|11
|11
|Sell
|5
|4
|5
|7
|Strong Sell
|3
|4
|3
|3
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Today, Voltas' stock price decreased by 2.45% to reach ₹1288.7, while its industry counterparts are showing a mixed performance. Suzlon Energy and Thermax are experiencing a decline, whereas Aia Engineering and Blue Star are witnessing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.28% and 0.34%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Suzlon Energy
|42.54
|-0.2
|-0.47
|50.72
|8.19
|53060.51
|Thermax
|4940.2
|-4.1
|-0.08
|5347.15
|2192.7
|55636.9
|Voltas
|1288.7
|-32.3
|-2.45
|1500.0
|745.0
|42641.12
|Aia Engineering
|3797.8
|50.05
|1.34
|4624.5
|2705.0
|35821.04
|Blue Star
|1581.85
|13.85
|0.88
|1634.35
|693.38
|32522.84
Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas stock's price fluctuated within a range of ₹1285 to ₹1322.3 on the current day.
Voltas Share Price Today Live: The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Voltas indicate a potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.
Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas share price closed the day at ₹1288.7 - a 2.45% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1314.53 , 1340.72 , 1355.48. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1273.58 , 1258.82 , 1232.63.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Voltas Share Price Today Live: The volume of Voltas traded up to 3 PM is 118.90% higher than the previous day, while the price is currently at ₹1288.7, showing a decrease of -2.45%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Voltas Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Voltas has broken the first support of ₹1304.97 & second support of ₹1288.88 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1279.37. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹1279.37 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Voltas share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1295.31
|10 Days
|1360.35
|20 Days
|1358.42
|50 Days
|1212.83
|100 Days
|1114.95
|300 Days
|978.49
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Voltas traded by 2 PM is 105.23% higher than the previous day, while the price is at ₹1289.25, showing a decrease of -2.4%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 1288.47 and 1283.62 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 1283.62 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1288.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1288.93
|Support 1
|1285.23
|Resistance 2
|1290.87
|Support 2
|1283.47
|Resistance 3
|1292.63
|Support 3
|1281.53
Voltas Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Voltas has broken the first support of ₹1304.97 & second support of ₹1288.88 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1279.37. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹1279.37 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Voltas Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Voltas until 1 PM is 173.13% higher compared to yesterday, while the price stands at ₹1286, showing a decrease of -2.65%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial to identify trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume might signal further price declines.
Voltas Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1292.77 and 1284.87 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1284.87 and selling near hourly resistance at 1292.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1288.47
|Support 1
|1283.62
|Resistance 2
|1291.58
|Support 2
|1281.88
|Resistance 3
|1293.32
|Support 3
|1278.77
Voltas Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Voltas, indicates a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Voltas Share Price Today Live: Today, Voltas stock reached a low of ₹1285 and a high of ₹1322.3.
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Voltas traded until 12 AM has increased by 200.42% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1289.1, showing a decrease of -2.41%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement coupled with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1297.17 and 1280.47 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near hourly support at 1280.47 and selling near hourly resistance at 1297.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1292.77
|Support 1
|1284.87
|Resistance 2
|1297.53
|Support 2
|1281.73
|Resistance 3
|1300.67
|Support 3
|1276.97
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Voltas share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1295.31
|10 Days
|1360.35
|20 Days
|1358.42
|50 Days
|1212.83
|100 Days
|1114.95
|300 Days
|978.49
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Voltas has broken the first support of ₹1304.97 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1288.88. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1288.88 then there can be further negative price movement.
Voltas Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Voltas by 11 AM is 221.09% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1290.4, showing a decrease of -2.32%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas reached a peak of 1301.7 and a trough of 1285.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1292.6 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1285.05 and 1280.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1297.17
|Support 1
|1280.47
|Resistance 2
|1307.78
|Support 2
|1274.38
|Resistance 3
|1313.87
|Support 3
|1263.77
Voltas Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Voltas has broken the first support of ₹1304.97 & second support of ₹1288.88 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1279.37. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹1279.37 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Voltas Share Price Today Live: Today, Voltas' stock price dropped by 2.57% to reach ₹1287.05, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Suzlon Energy is declining, but Thermax, Aia Engineering, and Blue Star are all seeing gains. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.27% and 0.39% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Suzlon Energy
|42.35
|-0.39
|-0.91
|50.72
|8.19
|52823.52
|Thermax
|4944.55
|0.25
|0.01
|5347.15
|2192.7
|55685.89
|Voltas
|1287.05
|-33.95
|-2.57
|1500.0
|745.0
|42586.52
|Aia Engineering
|3750.5
|2.75
|0.07
|4624.5
|2705.0
|35374.9
|Blue Star
|1579.8
|11.8
|0.75
|1634.35
|693.38
|32480.69
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Voltas traded by 10 AM is 289.15% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1301, up by -1.51%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Voltas touched a high of 1302.6 & a low of 1290.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1305.15
|Support 1
|1292.6
|Resistance 2
|1310.15
|Support 2
|1285.05
|Resistance 3
|1317.7
|Support 3
|1280.05
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Voltas dropped by 1.67% today to reach ₹1298.9, while its peers showed a mixed performance. Suzlon Energy and Thermax are declining, whereas Aia Engineering and Blue Star are witnessing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.14% and 0.18% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Suzlon Energy
|42.39
|-0.35
|-0.82
|50.72
|8.19
|52873.42
|Thermax
|4939.35
|-4.95
|-0.1
|5347.15
|2192.7
|55627.33
|Voltas
|1298.9
|-22.1
|-1.67
|1500.0
|745.0
|42978.62
|Aia Engineering
|3762.75
|15.0
|0.4
|4624.5
|2705.0
|35490.45
|Blue Star
|1592.8
|24.8
|1.58
|1634.35
|693.38
|32747.97
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Voltas indicate a potential for negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Voltas has broken the first support of ₹1304.97 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1288.88. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1288.88 then there can be further negative price movement.
Voltas Share Price Today Live: The share price of Voltas has dropped by -2.06% and is currently trading at ₹1293.75. On the other hand, Voltas shares have gained 64.46% over the past year, reaching ₹1293.75. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.49%
|3 Months
|18.85%
|6 Months
|60.81%
|YTD
|34.98%
|1 Year
|64.46%
Voltas Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Voltas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1330.57
|Support 1
|1304.97
|Resistance 2
|1340.08
|Support 2
|1288.88
|Resistance 3
|1356.17
|Support 3
|1279.37
Voltas Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1232 k & BSE volume was 20 k.
Voltas Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1325.05 & ₹1299.5 yesterday to end at ₹1303.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
