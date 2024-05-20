Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Voltas share price Today Live Updates : Voltas stock surges in positive trading session
LIVE UPDATES

Voltas share price Today Live Updates : Voltas stock surges in positive trading session

7 min read . Updated: 20 May 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Voltas Share Price Today Live Updates : Voltas stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 1288.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1296.4 per share. Investors should monitor Voltas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Voltas Share Price Today Live Updates
Voltas Share Price Today Live Updates

Voltas Share Price Today Live Updates : Voltas had a day of slight decrease in stock price, with the open price at 1292.3 and closing at 1288.7. The high for the day was 1299.75 and the low was 1291.4. The market capitalization stands at 42895.9 crore. The 52-week high and low are at 1500 and 745 respectively. On the BSE, the trading volume was 7397 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:50:07 AM IST

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Today, Voltas stock price rose by 0.6% to reach 1296.4. Among its peers, Suzlon Energy is declining, while Thermax, Aia Engineering, and Blue Star are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Suzlon Energy42.47-0.07-0.1650.728.1952973.2
Thermax4973.5533.050.675347.152192.756012.49
Voltas1296.47.70.61500.0745.042895.9
Aia Engineering3812.723.00.614624.52705.035961.58
Blue Star1588.857.00.441634.35693.3832666.76
20 May 2024, 09:42:33 AM IST

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.8%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.68%

Voltas Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Voltas indicates that the current bullish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a possible peak or reversal in the stock in the near future.

20 May 2024, 09:33:15 AM IST

Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas trading at ₹1296.4, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹1288.7

Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas share price is at 1296.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1273.58 and 1314.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1273.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1314.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:17:09 AM IST

Voltas Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Voltas Share Price Today Live: The share price of Voltas has increased by 0.60% and is currently trading at 1296.40. Over the past year, Voltas shares have gained 61.53%, reaching 1296.40. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.06%
3 Months17.41%
6 Months56.17%
YTD31.68%
1 Year61.53%
20 May 2024, 08:52:08 AM IST

Voltas Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Voltas Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Voltas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11314.53Support 11273.58
Resistance 21340.72Support 21258.82
Resistance 31355.48Support 31232.63
20 May 2024, 08:15:02 AM IST

Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas volume yesterday was 1253 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2658 k

Voltas Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1232 k & BSE volume was 20 k.

20 May 2024, 08:01:48 AM IST

Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas closed at ₹1288.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Voltas Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1299.75 & 1291.4 yesterday to end at 1288.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

