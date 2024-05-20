LIVE UPDATES

Voltas share price Today Live Updates : Voltas stock surges in positive trading session

7 min read . Updated: 20 May 2024, 09:50 AM IST Trade

Voltas Share Price Today Live Updates : Voltas stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 1288.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1296.4 per share. Investors should monitor Voltas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.