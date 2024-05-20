Voltas share price Today Live Updates : Voltas stock surges in positive trading session

Voltas Share Price Today Live Updates : Voltas had a day of slight decrease in stock price, with the open price at ₹1292.3 and closing at ₹1288.7. The high for the day was ₹1299.75 and the low was ₹1291.4. The market capitalization stands at ₹42895.9 crore. The 52-week high and low are at ₹1500 and ₹745 respectively. On the BSE, the trading volume was 7397 shares.
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: Today, Voltas stock price rose by 0.6% to reach ₹1296.4. Among its peers, Suzlon Energy is declining, while Thermax, Aia Engineering, and Blue Star are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Suzlon Energy
|42.47
|-0.07
|-0.16
|50.72
|8.19
|52973.2
|Thermax
|4973.55
|33.05
|0.67
|5347.15
|2192.7
|56012.49
|Voltas
|1296.4
|7.7
|0.6
|1500.0
|745.0
|42895.9
|Aia Engineering
|3812.7
|23.0
|0.61
|4624.5
|2705.0
|35961.58
|Blue Star
|1588.85
|7.0
|0.44
|1634.35
|693.38
|32666.76
Voltas Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Voltas indicates that the current bullish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a possible peak or reversal in the stock in the near future.
Voltas Share Price Today Live: Voltas share price is at ₹1296.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1273.58 and ₹1314.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1273.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1314.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Voltas Share Price Today Live: The share price of Voltas has increased by 0.60% and is currently trading at ₹1296.40. Over the past year, Voltas shares have gained 61.53%, reaching ₹1296.40. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.06%
|3 Months
|17.41%
|6 Months
|56.17%
|YTD
|31.68%
|1 Year
|61.53%
Voltas Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Voltas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1314.53
|Support 1
|1273.58
|Resistance 2
|1340.72
|Support 2
|1258.82
|Resistance 3
|1355.48
|Support 3
|1232.63
Voltas Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1232 k & BSE volume was 20 k.
Voltas Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1299.75 & ₹1291.4 yesterday to end at ₹1288.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
