Vraj Iron And Steel Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

Vraj Iron And Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Vraj Iron And Steel saw a decrease in its open price from ₹240 to close at ₹207 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹251.95 and a low of ₹240. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 cr. The BSE volume for the day was 273,923 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Jul 2024, 12:22 PM IST
03 Jul 2024, 12:20 PM IST
Vraj Iron And Steel Share Price Today Live: Vraj Iron And Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends
Vraj Iron And Steel Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vraj Iron And Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
03 Jul 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Vraj Iron And Steel Share Price Today Live: Vraj Iron And Steel closed at ₹207 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
Vraj Iron And Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹251.95 & ₹240 yesterday to end at ₹207.