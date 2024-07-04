Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Vraj Iron And Steel Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vraj Iron And Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Vraj Iron And Steel stock price went up today, 04 Jul 2024, by 21.71 %. The stock closed at 207 per share. The stock is currently trading at 251.95 per share. Investors should monitor Vraj Iron And Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vraj Iron And Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Vraj Iron And Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Vraj Iron And Steel's stock on the last day opened at 240, reached a high of 251.95, and closed at 207. The market cap remained at 0.0 cr with a trading volume of 285617 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Vraj Iron And Steel Share Price Today Live: Vraj Iron And Steel closed at ₹207 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Vraj Iron And Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 251.95 & 240 yesterday to end at 207.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.