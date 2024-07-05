Vraj Iron And Steel Share Price Live blog for 05 Jul 2024

Vraj Iron And Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Vraj Iron And Steel opened at ₹264.5 and closed at ₹251.95. The high and low prices for the day were ₹264.5. The market cap remained at 0.0 cr. The 52-week high was at ₹251.95 and the 52-week low at ₹240. The BSE volume for the day was 7999 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Vraj Iron And Steel Share Price Today Live: Vraj Iron And Steel closed at ₹251.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
Vraj Iron And Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹264.5 & ₹264.5 yesterday to end at ₹251.95.