Vraj Iron And Steel Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

Vraj Iron And Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Vraj Iron And Steel's last day of trading saw the open price at ₹264.5 and the close price at ₹251.95. The stock reached a high of ₹264.5 and a low of ₹264.5. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹251.95, and the 52-week low was at ₹240. The BSE volume was 7999 shares traded.
10 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Vraj Iron And Steel Share Price Today Live: Vraj Iron And Steel closed at ₹251.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
Vraj Iron And Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹264.5 & ₹264.5 yesterday to end at ₹251.95.