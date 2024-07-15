Vraj Iron And Steel Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

Vraj Iron And Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Vraj Iron And Steel saw a decrease in its stock price on the last day of trading, with an open price of ₹264.5 and a close price of ₹251.95. The stock's high and low were both ₹264.5. The market cap remained at 0.0 cr. The 52-week high was ₹251.95, while the low was ₹240. BSE volume for the day was 7999 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Vraj Iron And Steel Share Price Today Live: Vraj Iron And Steel closed at ₹251.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
Vraj Iron And Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹264.5 & ₹264.5 yesterday to end at ₹264.5.