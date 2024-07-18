Vraj Iron And Steel Share Price Live blog for 18 Jul 2024

Vraj Iron And Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Vraj Iron And Steel had a volatile day with an open price of ₹264.5 and a close price of ₹251.95. The stock reached a high of ₹264.5 and a low of ₹264.5. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹251.95, while the low was at ₹240. The BSE volume for the day was 7999 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vraj Iron And Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Vraj Iron And Steel has increased by 4.98% and is currently trading at ₹264.50. On the other hand, Vraj Iron And Steel shares have experienced a drastic decline of -99999.99% to ₹264.50 over the past year. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.51%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
Vraj Iron And Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹264.5 & ₹264.5 yesterday to end at ₹264.5.