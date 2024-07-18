Hello User
Vraj Iron And Steel Share Price Live blog for 18 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vraj Iron And Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Vraj Iron And Steel stock price went up today, 18 Jul 2024, by 4.98 %. The stock closed at 251.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 264.5 per share. Investors should monitor Vraj Iron And Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vraj Iron And Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Vraj Iron And Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Vraj Iron And Steel had a volatile day with an open price of 264.5 and a close price of 251.95. The stock reached a high of 264.5 and a low of 264.5. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high was at 251.95, while the low was at 240. The BSE volume for the day was 7999 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:18 AM IST Vraj Iron And Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Vraj Iron And Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Vraj Iron And Steel has increased by 4.98% and is currently trading at 264.50. On the other hand, Vraj Iron And Steel shares have experienced a drastic decline of -99999.99% to 264.50 over the past year. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.51%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
18 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Vraj Iron And Steel Share Price Today Live: Vraj Iron And Steel closed at ₹251.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Vraj Iron And Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 264.5 & 264.5 yesterday to end at 264.5.

