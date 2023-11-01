Hello User
VST Industries share price Today Live Updates : VST Industries Reports Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

VST Industries stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 3212 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3215.3 per share. Investors should monitor VST Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

VST Industries

On the last day, VST Industries opened at 3242 and closed at 3229.75. The stock reached a high of 3242 and a low of 3206.95. The market capitalization of VST Industries is 4953.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3865.4 and the 52-week low is 2912.55. The BSE volume for the day was 275 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:21 AM IST VST Industries share price Today :VST Industries trading at ₹3215.3, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹3212

The current stock price of VST Industries is 3215.3 with a percent change of 0.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.1% from its previous value. The net change is 3.3, indicating that the stock price has increased by 3.3.

01 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST VST Industries share price Live :VST Industries closed at ₹3229.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, VST Industries had a volume of 275 shares and closed at a price of 3229.75.

