VST Industries share price Today Live Updates : VST Industries' Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

VST Industries stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 3212 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3198.25 per share. Investors should monitor VST Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

VST Industries

On the last day, VST Industries opened at 3215.3 and closed at 3212. The stock had a high of 3239.25 and a low of 3198.25. The market capitalization of VST Industries is 4920.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3865.4 and the 52-week low is 2912.55. The BSE volume for the day was 260 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST VST Industries share price Today :VST Industries trading at ₹3198.25, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹3212

The current stock price of VST Industries is 3198.25. It has experienced a percent change of -0.43, with a net change of -13.75.

02 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST VST Industries share price Live :VST Industries closed at ₹3212 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for VST Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 260. The closing price for the stock was 3212.

