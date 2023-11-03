VST Industries Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

On the last day, VST Industries opened at ₹3239.95 and closed at ₹3209.6. The highest price of the day was ₹3239.95 and the lowest price was ₹3197.25. The market capitalization of VST Industries is ₹4934.72 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3865.4 and ₹2912.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 145 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST
VST Industries share price Live :VST Industries closed at ₹3209.6 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, VST Industries had a volume of 145 shares and the closing price was ₹3209.6.