VST Industries Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

VST Industries stock price went down today, 03 Nov 2023, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 3209.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3207.55 per share. Investors should monitor VST Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

VST Industries

On the last day, VST Industries opened at 3239.95 and closed at 3209.6. The highest price of the day was 3239.95 and the lowest price was 3197.25. The market capitalization of VST Industries is 4934.72 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3865.4 and 2912.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 145 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST VST Industries share price Live :VST Industries closed at ₹3209.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, VST Industries had a volume of 145 shares and the closing price was 3209.6.

