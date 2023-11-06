VST Industries Share Price Live blog for 06 Nov 2023

On the last day, VST Industries opened at ₹3227.2 and closed at ₹3201.9. The stock had a high of ₹3232.75 and a low of ₹3192.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4936.49 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3865.4 and the 52-week low is ₹2912.55. On the BSE, a total of 99 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST
VST Industries share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.26%
|3 Months
|-8.68%
|6 Months
|-2.04%
|YTD
|-3.38%
|1 Year
|-8.25%
06 Nov 2023, 08:23 AM IST
VST Industries share price Live :VST Industries closed at ₹3201.9 on last trading day
