VST Industries Share Price Live blog for 06 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
VST Industries stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 3201.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3208.7 per share. Investors should monitor VST Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

VST Industries

On the last day, VST Industries opened at 3227.2 and closed at 3201.9. The stock had a high of 3232.75 and a low of 3192.45. The market capitalization of the company is 4936.49 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 3865.4 and the 52-week low is 2912.55. On the BSE, a total of 99 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST VST Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.26%
3 Months-8.68%
6 Months-2.04%
YTD-3.38%
1 Year-8.25%
06 Nov 2023, 08:23 AM IST VST Industries share price Live :VST Industries closed at ₹3201.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for VST Industries on the BSE, a total of 99 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 3201.9.

