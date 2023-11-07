VST Industries share price Today Live Updates : VST Industries Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, VST Industries' open price was ₹3211.3 and the close price was ₹3204.85. The stock had a high of ₹3225.6 and a low of ₹3190.05. The company's market capitalization is ₹4928.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3865.4 and the 52-week low is ₹2912.55. On the BSE, there were 401 shares traded.

