VST Industries share price Today Live Updates : VST Industries Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, VST Industries' open price was ₹3211.3 and the close price was ₹3204.85. The stock had a high of ₹3225.6 and a low of ₹3190.05. The company's market capitalization is ₹4928.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3865.4 and the 52-week low is ₹2912.55. On the BSE, there were 401 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
VST Industries stock is currently priced at ₹3211.25. There has been a 0.5% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 16.1.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ITC
|433.8
|-1.35
|-0.31
|499.6
|323.36
|539127.41
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2100.45
|-15.65
|-0.74
|2400.0
|1571.0
|10921.06
|VST Industries
|3211.25
|16.1
|0.5
|3865.4
|2912.55
|4958.79
|NTC Industries
|87.8
|1.42
|1.64
|100.0
|67.01
|104.87
|Golden Tobacco
|54.4
|1.41
|2.66
|78.0
|39.11
|95.79
VST Industries stock's low price today was ₹3189.45, while the high price reached ₹3213.7.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.99%
|3 Months
|-7.55%
|6 Months
|-1.96%
|YTD
|-3.43%
|1 Year
|-11.04%
On the last day of trading, VST Industries had a volume of 401 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the day was ₹3204.85.
