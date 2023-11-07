Hello User
VST Industries share price Today Live Updates : VST Industries Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

VST Industries stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 3195.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3211.25 per share. Investors should monitor VST Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

VST Industries

On the last day, VST Industries' open price was 3211.3 and the close price was 3204.85. The stock had a high of 3225.6 and a low of 3190.05. The company's market capitalization is 4928.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3865.4 and the 52-week low is 2912.55. On the BSE, there were 401 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:37 AM IST VST Industries share price NSE Live :VST Industries trading at ₹3211.25, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹3195.15

VST Industries stock is currently priced at 3211.25. There has been a 0.5% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 16.1.

07 Nov 2023, 10:31 AM IST VST Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC433.8-1.35-0.31499.6323.36539127.41
Godfrey Phillips India2100.45-15.65-0.742400.01571.010921.06
VST Industries3211.2516.10.53865.42912.554958.79
NTC Industries87.81.421.64100.067.01104.87
Golden Tobacco54.41.412.6678.039.1195.79
07 Nov 2023, 10:23 AM IST VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range

VST Industries stock's low price today was 3189.45, while the high price reached 3213.7.

07 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST VST Industries Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:48 AM IST VST Industries share price update :VST Industries trading at ₹3203.4, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹3204.85

The current stock price of VST Industries is 3203.4, showing a slight decrease of 0.05%. The net change in the stock price is -1.45, indicating a small decrease in value.

07 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST VST Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.99%
3 Months-7.55%
6 Months-1.96%
YTD-3.43%
1 Year-11.04%
07 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST VST Industries share price Today :VST Industries trading at ₹3203.4, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹3204.85

The current stock price of VST Industries is 3203.4. It has experienced a percent change of -0.05, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.45, suggesting a decrease of 1.45 in the stock price.

07 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST VST Industries share price Live :VST Industries closed at ₹3204.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, VST Industries had a volume of 401 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the day was 3204.85.

