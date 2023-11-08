VST Industries share price Today Live Updates : VST Industries sees positive trading day

VST Industries opened at ₹3198.05 and closed at ₹3195.15 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹3213.7 and a low of ₹3180.65. The market capitalization of VST Industries is ₹4914.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3865.4 and the 52-week low is ₹2912.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 395 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ITC
|433.5
|0.75
|0.17
|499.6
|323.36
|538754.57
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2123.05
|32.85
|1.57
|2400.0
|1571.0
|11038.57
|VST Industries
|3201.5
|5.95
|0.19
|3865.4
|2912.55
|4943.73
|NTC Industries
|86.18
|-1.82
|-2.07
|100.0
|67.01
|102.93
|Golden Tobacco
|51.43
|0.0
|0.0
|78.0
|39.11
|90.56
The stock of VST Industries reached a low of ₹3194.05 and a high of ₹3210.1 on the current day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.67%
|3 Months
|-7.61%
|6 Months
|-2.56%
|YTD
|-3.59%
|1 Year
|-11.95%
On the last day of trading, VST Industries had a volume of 395 shares and closed at a price of ₹3195.15.
