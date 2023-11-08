Hello User
VST Industries share price Today Live Updates : VST Industries sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

VST Industries stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 3195.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3200 per share. Investors should monitor VST Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

VST Industries

VST Industries opened at 3198.05 and closed at 3195.15 on the last day. The stock had a high of 3213.7 and a low of 3180.65. The market capitalization of VST Industries is 4914.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3865.4 and the 52-week low is 2912.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 395 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 11:00 AM IST VST Industries share price update :VST Industries trading at ₹3200, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹3195.55

The current stock price of VST Industries is 3200. The stock has experienced a slight increase of 0.14% or a net change of 4.45 points.

08 Nov 2023, 10:30 AM IST VST Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC433.50.750.17499.6323.36538754.57
Godfrey Phillips India2123.0532.851.572400.01571.011038.57
VST Industries3201.55.950.193865.42912.554943.73
NTC Industries86.18-1.82-2.07100.067.01102.93
Golden Tobacco51.430.00.078.039.1190.56
08 Nov 2023, 10:30 AM IST VST Industries share price Today :VST Industries trading at ₹3201.5, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹3195.55

The current price of VST Industries stock is 3201.5. The percent change is 0.19, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.95, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

08 Nov 2023, 10:18 AM IST VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of VST Industries reached a low of 3194.05 and a high of 3210.1 on the current day.

08 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST VST Industries Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST VST Industries share price update :VST Industries trading at ₹3202.55, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹3195.55

The current stock price of VST Industries is 3202.55 with a percent change of 0.22, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 7, suggesting that the stock has gained 7 points.

08 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST VST Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.67%
3 Months-7.61%
6 Months-2.56%
YTD-3.59%
1 Year-11.95%
08 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST VST Industries share price Today :VST Industries trading at ₹3194.45, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹3195.15

VST Industries stock is currently priced at 3194.45. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.7.

08 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST VST Industries share price Live :VST Industries closed at ₹3195.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, VST Industries had a volume of 395 shares and closed at a price of 3195.15.

