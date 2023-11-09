Hello User
VST Industries share price Today Live Updates : VST Industries sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

VST Industries stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 3195.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3196.75 per share. Investors should monitor VST Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

VST Industries

On the last day, VST Industries opened at 3194.45 and closed at 3195.55. The stock had a high of 3210.1 and a low of 3182. The market capitalization of VST Industries is 4918.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3865.4, while the 52-week low is 2912.55. The BSE volume for VST Industries was 391 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST VST Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.61%
3 Months-7.45%
6 Months-3.13%
YTD-3.61%
1 Year-11.97%
09 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST VST Industries share price Today :VST Industries trading at ₹3196.75, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹3195.55

The current stock price of VST Industries is 3196.75. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.04. The net change in the stock price is 1.2.

09 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST VST Industries share price Live :VST Industries closed at ₹3195.55 on last trading day

On the last day, VST Industries had a BSE volume of 391 shares and closed at a price of 3195.55.

