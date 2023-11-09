VST Industries share price Today Live Updates : VST Industries sees positive trading day

On the last day, VST Industries opened at ₹3194.45 and closed at ₹3195.55. The stock had a high of ₹3210.1 and a low of ₹3182. The market capitalization of VST Industries is ₹4918.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3865.4, while the 52-week low is ₹2912.55. The BSE volume for VST Industries was 391 shares.
The current stock price of VST Industries is ₹3196.75. It has experienced a percent change of 0.04, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 1.2, suggesting a small positive change.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.61%
|3 Months
|-7.45%
|6 Months
|-3.13%
|YTD
|-3.61%
|1 Year
|-11.97%
