VST Industries share price Today Live Updates : VST Industries Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, VST Industries had an open price of ₹3175 and a close price of ₹3183.7. The stock had a high of ₹3213.95 and a low of ₹3175. The market capitalization of VST Industries is ₹4938.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3865.4 and the 52-week low is ₹2912.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 404 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for VST Industries stock shows that the price is ₹3198.4, which reflects a decrease of 0.19%. The net change is -6.1, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.48%
|3 Months
|-7.58%
|6 Months
|-3.1%
|YTD
|-3.84%
|1 Year
|-8.5%
VST Industries stock currently has a price of ₹3210 with a net change of 26.3, which represents a percent change of 0.83%. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by a small amount.
On the last day of trading, VST Industries on the BSE had a volume of 404 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹3183.7.
