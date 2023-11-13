Hello User
VST Industries share price Today Live Updates : VST Industries Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

VST Industries stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 3204.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3198.4 per share. Investors should monitor VST Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

VST Industries

On the last day, VST Industries had an open price of 3175 and a close price of 3183.7. The stock had a high of 3213.95 and a low of 3175. The market capitalization of VST Industries is 4938.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3865.4 and the 52-week low is 2912.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 404 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST VST Industries share price update :VST Industries trading at ₹3198.4, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹3204.5

The current data for VST Industries stock shows that the price is 3198.4, which reflects a decrease of 0.19%. The net change is -6.1, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value.

13 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST VST Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.48%
3 Months-7.58%
6 Months-3.1%
YTD-3.84%
1 Year-8.5%
13 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST VST Industries share price Today :VST Industries trading at ₹3210, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹3183.7

VST Industries stock currently has a price of 3210 with a net change of 26.3, which represents a percent change of 0.83%. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by a small amount.

13 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST VST Industries share price Live :VST Industries closed at ₹3183.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, VST Industries on the BSE had a volume of 404 shares. The closing price of the stock was 3183.7.

