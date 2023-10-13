Hello User
VST Industries Share Price Live blog for 13 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:20 PM IST Trade
Livemint

VST Industries stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 0.85 %. The stock closed at 3361.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3389.95 per share. Investors should monitor VST Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

VST Industries

On the last day, the open price of VST Industries was 3357.05, and the close price was 3361.45. The stock's high for the day was 3399, while the low was 3357.05. The market cap of VST Industries is currently 5215.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3865.4, and the 52-week low is 2912.55. The BSE volume for the day was 63 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST

On the last day of trading for VST Industries on the BSE, a total of 63 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 3361.45.

