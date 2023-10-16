Hello User
VST Industries share price Today Live Updates : VST Industries closed today at 3361, up 0.4% from yesterday's 3347.55

15 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

VST Industries stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 3347.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3361 per share. Investors should monitor VST Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

VST Industries

On the last day, VST Industries opened at 3357.05 and closed at 3361.45. The stock had a high of 3399 and a low of 3341.95. The market capitalization of VST Industries is 5176.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3865.4 and the 52-week low is 2912.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 337 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:31 PM IST VST Industries share price NSE Live :VST Industries closed today at ₹3361, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹3347.55

The closing price of VST Industries stock today was 3361, with a percent change of 0.4 and a net change of 13.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price compared to yesterday's closing price of 3347.55.

16 Oct 2023, 05:42 PM IST VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range

VST Industries stock had a low price of 3357.9 and a high price of 3380.25 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 03:15 PM IST VST Industries Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price for VST Industries Ltd stock is 2910.00, while the 52 week high price is 3879.95.

16 Oct 2023, 03:15 PM IST VST Industries share price update :VST Industries trading at ₹3360, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹3347.55

The stock price of VST Industries is currently 3360 with a net change of 12.45, representing a percent change of 0.37.

16 Oct 2023, 02:25 PM IST VST Industries share price NSE Live :VST Industries trading at ₹3361.3, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹3347.55

The current stock price of VST Industries is 3361.3 with a percent change of 0.41. This means that the stock has increased by 0.41% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 13.75, indicating that the stock has increased by 13.75.

16 Oct 2023, 02:19 PM IST VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range

VST Industries stock's low price for the day was 3357.9, while the high price reached 3380.25.

16 Oct 2023, 01:57 PM IST VST Industries share price Live :VST Industries trading at ₹3359.4, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹3347.55

The current data for VST Industries stock shows that the stock price is 3359.4. There has been a percent change of 0.35, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 11.85, meaning that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a small increase in price.

Click here for VST Industries News

16 Oct 2023, 01:14 PM IST VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range

VST Industries stock's current day's low price is 3357.9 and the high price is 3380.25.

16 Oct 2023, 01:13 PM IST VST Industries share price NSE Live :VST Industries trading at ₹3368.4, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹3347.55

The current stock price of VST Industries is 3368.4 with a percent change of 0.62 and a net change of 20.85. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.62% or 20.85.

16 Oct 2023, 12:59 PM IST VST Industries Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:25 PM IST VST Industries share price Today :VST Industries trading at ₹3378.5, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹3347.55

The stock price of VST Industries is currently trading at 3378.5, with a percent change of 0.92 and a net change of 30.95. This means that the stock has seen a slight increase in value, rising by 0.92% or 30.95. This information indicates that investors are showing some interest in the company and its stock. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock.

16 Oct 2023, 12:12 PM IST VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of VST Industries stock today was 3357.9 and the high price was 3380.

16 Oct 2023, 11:43 AM IST VST Industries share price update :VST Industries trading at ₹3378.5, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹3347.55

The current stock price of VST Industries is 3378.5, with a percent change of 0.92 and a net change of 30.95. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.92% from the previous trading session and has gained 30.95 points.

16 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of VST Industries reached a low of 3357.9 and a high of 3380 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 11:00 AM IST VST Industries share price Today :VST Industries trading at ₹3369.9, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹3347.55

The current stock price of VST Industries is 3369.9, with a net change of 22.35 and a percent change of 0.67. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

16 Oct 2023, 10:36 AM IST VST Industries share price Live :VST Industries trading at ₹3369.9, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹3347.55

The current stock price of VST Industries is 3369.9, with a net change of 22.35 and a percent change of 0.67. This means that the stock price has increased by 22.35 points or 0.67% compared to the previous trading session.

Click here for VST Industries Profit Loss

16 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM IST VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of VST Industries reached a low of 3357.9 and a high of 3380 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST VST Industries Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST VST Industries share price NSE Live :VST Industries trading at ₹3357.9, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹3347.55

The current stock price of VST Industries is 3357.9 with a percent change of 0.31. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 10.35, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

16 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST VST Industries share price Today :VST Industries trading at ₹3379.95, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹3347.55

The current stock price of VST Industries is 3379.95, with a percent change of 0.97 and a net change of 32.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with the price rising by 32.4 points. However, the percentage change of 0.97 suggests that the increase is relatively small compared to the overall value of the stock.

16 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST VST Industries share price Live :VST Industries closed at ₹3361.45 on last trading day

On the last day, VST Industries had a trading volume of 337 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 3361.45.

