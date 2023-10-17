VST Industries share price Today Live Updates : VST Industries closed today at 3388.55, up 0.83% from yesterday's 3360.65

On the last day of trading, VST Industries opened at ₹3379.95 and closed at ₹3347.55. The stock had a high of ₹3380.25 and a low of ₹3357.9. The market capitalization of VST Industries is currently ₹5170.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3865.4 and the 52-week low is ₹2912.55. The stock had a trading volume of 247 shares on the BSE.
Today, the closing price of VST Industries stock was ₹3388.55, which represents a percent change of 0.83. This translates to a net change of 27.9 from yesterday's closing price of ₹3360.65.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ITC
|453.45
|4.75
|1.06
|499.6
|323.36
|563548.46
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2200.0
|15.6
|0.71
|2345.55
|1308.0
|11438.66
|VST Industries
|3388.55
|27.9
|0.83
|3865.4
|2912.55
|5232.57
|NTC Industries
|96.5
|1.3
|1.37
|100.0
|67.01
|115.26
|Golden Tobacco
|52.0
|0.0
|0.0
|81.95
|39.11
|91.57
VST Industries stock's low price for the day was ₹3333, while the high price reached ₹3400.
The 52-week low price for VST Industries Ltd stock is ₹2910.00000 and the 52-week high price is ₹3879.95000.
The current stock price of VST Industries is ₹3390.55. There has been a 0.89% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 29.9.
The current day's low price for VST Industries stock is ₹3366.05 and the high price is ₹3400.
The current price of VST Industries stock is ₹3391.5. It has experienced a 0.92% increase in its value, resulting in a net change of ₹30.85.
VST Industries stock is currently trading at a price of ₹3389.75. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.87 and a net change of 29.1.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|3360.98
|10 Days
|3384.93
|20 Days
|3458.88
|50 Days
|3506.40
|100 Days
|3507.26
|300 Days
|3342.91
VST Industries stock reached a low of ₹3366.05 and a high of ₹3400 on the current day.
The stock price of VST Industries is currently at ₹3389.75. It has experienced a percent change of 0.87, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 29.1, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
VST Industries stock is currently priced at ₹3395.05 with a 1.02% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 34.4.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The stock price of VST Industries reached a low of ₹3366.05 and a high of ₹3400 on the current day.
The current stock price of VST Industries is ₹3395. There has been a 1.02% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹34.35.
The stock of VST Industries had a low price of ₹3366.05 and a high price of ₹3400 on the current day.
The current stock price of VST Industries is ₹3383.55 with a net change of 22.9, representing a 0.68 percent increase.
VST Industries stock reached a low of ₹3366.05 and a high of ₹3385.
On the last day, VST Industries had a BSE volume of 247 shares and the closing price was ₹3347.55.
