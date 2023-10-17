Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

VST Industries share price Today Live Updates : VST Industries closed today at 3388.55, up 0.83% from yesterday's 3360.65

8 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

VST Industries stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 0.83 %. The stock closed at 3360.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3388.55 per share. Investors should monitor VST Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

VST Industries

On the last day of trading, VST Industries opened at 3379.95 and closed at 3347.55. The stock had a high of 3380.25 and a low of 3357.9. The market capitalization of VST Industries is currently 5170.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3865.4 and the 52-week low is 2912.55. The stock had a trading volume of 247 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:30 PM IST VST Industries share price Live :VST Industries closed today at ₹3388.55, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹3360.65

Today, the closing price of VST Industries stock was 3388.55, which represents a percent change of 0.83. This translates to a net change of 27.9 from yesterday's closing price of 3360.65.

17 Oct 2023, 06:15 PM IST VST Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC453.454.751.06499.6323.36563548.46
Godfrey Phillips India2200.015.60.712345.551308.011438.66
VST Industries3388.5527.90.833865.42912.555232.57
NTC Industries96.51.31.37100.067.01115.26
Golden Tobacco52.00.00.081.9539.1191.57
17 Oct 2023, 05:32 PM IST VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range

VST Industries stock's low price for the day was 3333, while the high price reached 3400.

17 Oct 2023, 03:27 PM IST VST Industries Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for VST Industries Ltd stock is 2910.00000 and the 52-week high price is 3879.95000.

17 Oct 2023, 03:04 PM IST VST Industries share price Live :VST Industries trading at ₹3390.55, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹3360.65

The current stock price of VST Industries is 3390.55. There has been a 0.89% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 29.9.

Click here for VST Industries AGM

17 Oct 2023, 02:30 PM IST VST Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC451.73.00.67499.6323.36561373.56
Godfrey Phillips India2197.713.30.612345.551308.011426.7
VST Industries3392.031.350.933865.42912.555237.9
NTC Industries95.510.310.33100.067.01114.08
Golden Tobacco51.7-0.3-0.5881.9539.1191.04
17 Oct 2023, 02:25 PM IST VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for VST Industries stock is 3366.05 and the high price is 3400.

17 Oct 2023, 02:22 PM IST VST Industries share price Today :VST Industries trading at ₹3391.5, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹3360.65

The current price of VST Industries stock is 3391.5. It has experienced a 0.92% increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 30.85.

17 Oct 2023, 01:49 PM IST VST Industries share price Live :VST Industries trading at ₹3389.75, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹3360.65

VST Industries stock is currently trading at a price of 3389.75. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.87 and a net change of 29.1.

Click here for VST Industries News

17 Oct 2023, 01:43 PM IST VST Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days3360.98
10 Days3384.93
20 Days3458.88
50 Days3506.40
100 Days3507.26
300 Days3342.91
17 Oct 2023, 01:22 PM IST VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range

VST Industries stock reached a low of 3366.05 and a high of 3400 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 01:13 PM IST VST Industries share price Today :VST Industries trading at ₹3389.75, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹3360.65

The stock price of VST Industries is currently at 3389.75. It has experienced a percent change of 0.87, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 29.1, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

17 Oct 2023, 01:02 PM IST VST Industries Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:36 PM IST VST Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC453.24.51.0499.6323.36563237.76
Godfrey Phillips India2184.90.50.022345.551308.011360.15
VST Industries3395.0534.41.023865.42912.555242.61
NTC Industries96.541.341.41100.067.01115.31
Golden Tobacco52.00.00.081.9539.1191.57
17 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM IST VST Industries share price update :VST Industries trading at ₹3395.05, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹3360.65

VST Industries stock is currently priced at 3395.05 with a 1.02% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 34.4.

17 Oct 2023, 12:26 PM IST VST Industries share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy0000
Hold1111
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
17 Oct 2023, 12:23 PM IST VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of VST Industries reached a low of 3366.05 and a high of 3400 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST VST Industries share price Live :VST Industries trading at ₹3395, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹3360.65

The current stock price of VST Industries is 3395. There has been a 1.02% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 34.35.

Click here for VST Industries Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 11:13 AM IST VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of VST Industries had a low price of 3366.05 and a high price of 3400 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM IST VST Industries share price NSE Live :VST Industries trading at ₹3383.55, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹3360.65

The current stock price of VST Industries is 3383.55 with a net change of 22.9, representing a 0.68 percent increase.

17 Oct 2023, 10:16 AM IST VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range

VST Industries stock reached a low of 3366.05 and a high of 3385.

17 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST VST Industries Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST VST Industries share price Live :VST Industries closed at ₹3347.55 on last trading day

On the last day, VST Industries had a BSE volume of 247 shares and the closing price was 3347.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.