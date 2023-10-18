comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  VST Industries share price Today Live Updates : VST Industries closed today at 3313.35, down -1.77% from yesterday's 3373.05
BackBack

VST Industries share price Today Live Updates : VST Industries closed today at ₹3313.35, down -1.77% from yesterday's ₹3373.05

13 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 06:30 PM IST
Livemint

VST Industries stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -1.77 %. The stock closed at 3373.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3313.35 per share. Investors should monitor VST Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

VST IndustriesPremium
VST Industries

On the last day of trading, VST Industries opened at 3379.95 and closed at 3360.65. The stock reached a high of 3400 and a low of 3333. The market capitalization of the company is 5213.18 crore. The 52-week high for VST Industries is 3865.4 and the 52-week low is 2912.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 869 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:30:14 PM IST

VST Industries stock closed at a price of 3313.35 today, which is a decrease of 1.77% compared to yesterday's closing price of 3373.05. The stock has decreased by a net change of 59.7.

18 Oct 2023, 06:15:01 PM IST

VST Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC451.55-1.9-0.42499.6323.36561187.14
Godfrey Phillips India2298.3590.74.112345.551308.011950.02
VST Industries3313.35-59.7-1.773865.42912.555116.45
NTC Industries94.48-2.45-2.53100.067.01112.85
Golden Tobacco53.01.01.9281.9539.1193.33
18 Oct 2023, 05:41:31 PM IST

VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range

VST Industries stock reached a low of 3289.8 and a high of 3334.5 in today's trading session.

18 Oct 2023, 03:25:53 PM IST

VST Industries Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for VST Industries Ltd stock is 2910.00, while the 52-week high price is 3879.95.

18 Oct 2023, 03:07:31 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 02:43:05 PM IST

VST Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC453.454.751.06499.6323.36563548.46
Godfrey Phillips India2200.015.60.712345.551308.011438.66
VST Industries3388.5527.90.833865.42912.555232.57
NTC Industries96.51.31.37100.067.01115.26
Golden Tobacco52.00.00.081.9539.1191.57
18 Oct 2023, 02:23:27 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 02:14:02 PM IST

VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of VST Industries stock today was 3333, while the high price was 3400.

18 Oct 2023, 01:56:37 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 01:33:31 PM IST

VST Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days3363.38
10 Days3376.43
20 Days3449.50
50 Days3497.40
100 Days3508.00
300 Days3342.40
18 Oct 2023, 01:25:52 PM IST

VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of VST Industries reached a low of 3333 and a high of 3400.

18 Oct 2023, 01:20:33 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:52:13 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:35:27 PM IST

VST Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC453.454.751.06499.6323.36563548.46
Godfrey Phillips India2200.015.60.712345.551308.011438.66
VST Industries3388.5527.90.833865.42912.555232.57
NTC Industries96.51.31.37100.067.01115.26
Golden Tobacco52.00.00.081.9539.1191.57
18 Oct 2023, 12:34:23 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:26:43 PM IST

VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of VST Industries stock today was 3333, while the high price reached 3400.

18 Oct 2023, 11:56:40 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 11:42:31 AM IST

VST Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC453.454.751.06499.6323.36563548.46
Godfrey Phillips India2200.015.60.712345.551308.011438.66
VST Industries3388.5527.90.833865.42912.555232.57
NTC Industries96.51.31.37100.067.01115.26
Golden Tobacco52.00.00.081.9539.1191.57
18 Oct 2023, 11:25:43 AM IST

VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range

VST Industries stock reached a low of 3333 and a high of 3400 for the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 11:12:36 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:40:03 AM IST

VST Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC453.454.751.06499.6323.36563548.46
Godfrey Phillips India2200.015.60.712345.551308.011438.66
VST Industries3388.5527.90.833865.42912.555232.57
NTC Industries96.51.31.37100.067.01115.26
Golden Tobacco52.00.00.081.9539.1191.57
18 Oct 2023, 10:20:03 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:17:57 AM IST

VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of VST Industries reached a low of 3333 and a high of 3400 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 09:57:34 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 09:49:35 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 09:43:09 AM IST

VST Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.74%
3 Months-5.13%
6 Months2.07%
YTD2.31%
1 Year0.63%
18 Oct 2023, 09:03:07 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 08:18:55 AM IST

VST Industries share price Live :VST Industries closed at ₹3360.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for VST Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 869. The closing price for the shares was 3360.65.

