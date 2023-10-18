VST Industries share price Today Live Updates : VST Industries closed today at ₹3313.35, down -1.77% from yesterday's ₹3373.05

On the last day of trading, VST Industries opened at ₹3379.95 and closed at ₹3360.65. The stock reached a high of ₹3400 and a low of ₹3333. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5213.18 crore. The 52-week high for VST Industries is ₹3865.4 and the 52-week low is ₹2912.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 869 shares.
VST Industries share price Today :VST Industries closed today at ₹3313.35, down -1.77% from yesterday's ₹3373.05
VST Industries stock closed at a price of ₹3313.35 today, which is a decrease of 1.77% compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹3373.05. The stock has decreased by a net change of ₹59.7.
VST Industries share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ITC
|451.55
|-1.9
|-0.42
|499.6
|323.36
|561187.14
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2298.35
|90.7
|4.11
|2345.55
|1308.0
|11950.02
|VST Industries
|3313.35
|-59.7
|-1.77
|3865.4
|2912.55
|5116.45
|NTC Industries
|94.48
|-2.45
|-2.53
|100.0
|67.01
|112.85
|Golden Tobacco
|53.0
|1.0
|1.92
|81.95
|39.11
|93.33
VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range
VST Industries stock reached a low of ₹3289.8 and a high of ₹3334.5 in today's trading session.
VST Industries Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52-week low price for VST Industries Ltd stock is 2910.00, while the 52-week high price is 3879.95.
VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of VST Industries stock today was ₹3333, while the high price was ₹3400.
VST Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|3363.38
|10 Days
|3376.43
|20 Days
|3449.50
|50 Days
|3497.40
|100 Days
|3508.00
|300 Days
|3342.40
VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of VST Industries reached a low of ₹3333 and a high of ₹3400.
VST Industries Live Updates
VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of VST Industries stock today was ₹3333, while the high price reached ₹3400.
VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range
VST Industries stock reached a low of ₹3333 and a high of ₹3400 for the current day.
VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of VST Industries reached a low of ₹3333 and a high of ₹3400 on the current day.
VST Industries Live Updates
VST Industries share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.74%
|3 Months
|-5.13%
|6 Months
|2.07%
|YTD
|2.31%
|1 Year
|0.63%
VST Industries share price Live :VST Industries closed at ₹3360.65 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for VST Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 869. The closing price for the shares was ₹3360.65.
