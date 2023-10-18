VST Industries share price Today Live Updates : VST Industries closed today at 3313.35, down -1.77% from yesterday's 3373.05

VST Industries share price Today :VST Industries closed today at ₹3313.35, down -1.77% from yesterday's ₹3373.05 VST Industries stock closed at a price of ₹3313.35 today, which is a decrease of 1.77% compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹3373.05. The stock has decreased by a net change of ₹59.7.

VST Industries share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap ITC 451.55 -1.9 -0.42 499.6 323.36 561187.14 Godfrey Phillips India 2298.35 90.7 4.11 2345.55 1308.0 11950.02 VST Industries 3313.35 -59.7 -1.77 3865.4 2912.55 5116.45 NTC Industries 94.48 -2.45 -2.53 100.0 67.01 112.85 Golden Tobacco 53.0 1.0 1.92 81.95 39.11 93.33 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range VST Industries stock reached a low of ₹3289.8 and a high of ₹3334.5 in today's trading session.

VST Industries Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for VST Industries Ltd stock is 2910.00, while the 52-week high price is 3879.95. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

VST Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 3363.38 10 Days 3376.43 20 Days 3449.50 50 Days 3497.40 100 Days 3508.00 300 Days 3342.40 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

VST Industries share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.74% 3 Months -5.13% 6 Months 2.07% YTD 2.31% 1 Year 0.63%

