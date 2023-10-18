VST Industries share price Today Live Updates : VST Industries closed today at 3313.35, down -1.77% from yesterday's 3373.05

On the last day of trading, VST Industries opened at ₹3379.95 and closed at ₹3360.65. The stock reached a high of ₹3400 and a low of ₹3333. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5213.18 crore. The 52-week high for VST Industries is ₹3865.4 and the 52-week low is ₹2912.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 869 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
VST Industries stock closed at a price of ₹3313.35 today, which is a decrease of 1.77% compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹3373.05. The stock has decreased by a net change of ₹59.7.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ITC
|451.55
|-1.9
|-0.42
|499.6
|323.36
|561187.14
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2298.35
|90.7
|4.11
|2345.55
|1308.0
|11950.02
|VST Industries
|3313.35
|-59.7
|-1.77
|3865.4
|2912.55
|5116.45
|NTC Industries
|94.48
|-2.45
|-2.53
|100.0
|67.01
|112.85
|Golden Tobacco
|53.0
|1.0
|1.92
|81.95
|39.11
|93.33
VST Industries stock reached a low of ₹3289.8 and a high of ₹3334.5 in today's trading session.
The 52-week low price for VST Industries Ltd stock is 2910.00, while the 52-week high price is 3879.95.
VST Industries stock is currently priced at ₹3388.55, with a percent change of 0.83 and a net change of 27.9. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small increase in value. However, it is important to note that this data only provides a snapshot of the stock's performance at a specific moment in time and may not necessarily reflect its overall trend or future performance.
As of the current data, the stock price of VST Industries is ₹3388.55. There has been a 0.83 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 27.9.
The low price of VST Industries stock today was ₹3333, while the high price was ₹3400.
The current stock price of VST Industries is ₹3388.55, which represents a 0.83% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 27.9.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|3363.38
|10 Days
|3376.43
|20 Days
|3449.50
|50 Days
|3497.40
|100 Days
|3508.00
|300 Days
|3342.40
The stock price of VST Industries reached a low of ₹3333 and a high of ₹3400.
The current data for VST Industries stock shows that the stock price is ₹3388.55. There has been a 0.83% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 27.9.
The current stock price of VST Industries is ₹3388.55, with a percent change of 0.83 and a net change of 27.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a gain of 27.9.
The low price of VST Industries stock today was ₹3333, while the high price reached ₹3400.
The current stock price of VST Industries is ₹3388.55, with a percent change of 0.83 and a net change of 27.9. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.83% or 27.9 points.
VST Industries stock reached a low of ₹3333 and a high of ₹3400 for the current day.
The current stock price of VST Industries is ₹3388.55 with a net change of 27.9, representing a percent change of 0.83. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
The current stock price of VST Industries is ₹3388.55. It has experienced a 0.83% increase in percentage change and a net change of 27.9.
The stock price of VST Industries reached a low of ₹3333 and a high of ₹3400 on the current day.
The stock price of VST Industries is currently ₹3388.55. It has experienced a percent change of 0.83, which indicates a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 27.9, reflecting a positive movement. Overall, the stock of VST Industries is performing well with a small gain.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.74%
|3 Months
|-5.13%
|6 Months
|2.07%
|YTD
|2.31%
|1 Year
|0.63%
The current price of VST Industries stock is ₹3388.55 with a percent change of 0.83. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.83% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 27.9, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for VST Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 869. The closing price for the shares was ₹3360.65.
