VST Industries share price Today Live Updates : VST Industries Reports Positive Trading Day

On the last day, VST Industries had an open price of ₹3334.5 and a close price of ₹3373.05. The stock reached a high of ₹3334.5 and a low of ₹3289.8. The market cap of VST Industries is currently ₹5097.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3865.4 and the 52-week low is ₹2912.55. On the BSE, there were 237 shares traded for VST Industries.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of VST Industries is ₹3317.6 with a 0.21% percent change and a net change of 6.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
VST Industries stock had a low price of ₹3308.65 and a high price of ₹3322.2 on the current day.
The current stock price of VST Industries is ₹3313.05, which represents a 0.07% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is ₹2.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.23%
|3 Months
|-6.36%
|6 Months
|-0.58%
|YTD
|0.03%
|1 Year
|-4.48%
The current price of VST Industries stock is ₹3313.35, with a percent change of -1.77 and a net change of -59.7. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.77% or ₹59.7.
On the last day, VST Industries had a trading volume of 237 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹3373.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!