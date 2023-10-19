Hello User
VST Industries share price Today Live Updates : VST Industries Reports Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

VST Industries stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 3310.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3317.6 per share. Investors should monitor VST Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

VST Industries

On the last day, VST Industries had an open price of 3334.5 and a close price of 3373.05. The stock reached a high of 3334.5 and a low of 3289.8. The market cap of VST Industries is currently 5097.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3865.4 and the 52-week low is 2912.55. On the BSE, there were 237 shares traded for VST Industries.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST VST Industries share price Today :VST Industries trading at ₹3317.6, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹3310.7

The current stock price of VST Industries is 3317.6 with a 0.21% percent change and a net change of 6.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

19 Oct 2023, 10:15 AM IST VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range

VST Industries stock had a low price of 3308.65 and a high price of 3322.2 on the current day.

19 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST VST Industries share price update :VST Industries trading at ₹3313.05, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹3310.7

The current stock price of VST Industries is 3313.05, which represents a 0.07% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 2.35.

19 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST VST Industries Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST VST Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.23%
3 Months-6.36%
6 Months-0.58%
YTD0.03%
1 Year-4.48%
19 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST VST Industries share price Today :VST Industries trading at ₹3313.35, down -1.77% from yesterday's ₹3373.05

The current price of VST Industries stock is 3313.35, with a percent change of -1.77 and a net change of -59.7. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.77% or 59.7.

19 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST VST Industries share price Live :VST Industries closed at ₹3373.05 on last trading day

On the last day, VST Industries had a trading volume of 237 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3373.05.

