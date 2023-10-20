Hello User
VST Industries share price Today Live Updates : VST Industries sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

VST Industries stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 3305.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3310 per share. Investors should monitor VST Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

VST Industries

On the last day, VST Industries opened at 3309.65 and closed at 3310.70. The stock reached a high of 3322.80 and a low of 3305. The market capitalization of VST Industries is 5103.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3865.40 and the 52-week low is 2912.55. The BSE volume for VST Industries was 213 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:37 AM IST VST Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC441.7-8.6-1.91499.6323.36548945.54
Godfrey Phillips India2300.1-4.4-0.192357.41308.011959.12
VST Industries3303.0-2.15-0.073865.42912.555100.47
NTC Industries94.33.243.56100.067.01112.63
Golden Tobacco52.9-0.09-0.1781.9539.1193.15
20 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of VST Industries reached a low of 3302.1 and a high of 3310 on the current day.

20 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST VST Industries Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST VST Industries share price update :VST Industries trading at ₹3310, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹3305.15

The current stock price of VST Industries is 3310, with a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 4.85. This means that the stock has increased by 0.15% and has gained 4.85 points.

20 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST VST Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.68%
3 Months-5.9%
6 Months-0.45%
YTD-0.11%
1 Year-5.41%
20 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST VST Industries share price Today :VST Industries trading at ₹3305, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹3310.7

The current price of VST Industries stock is 3305, with a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -5.7. This indicates that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.17% and a decrease of 5.7 in terms of value.

20 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST VST Industries share price Live :VST Industries closed at ₹3310.7 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of VST Industries on the BSE was 213 shares, and the closing price was 3310.7.

