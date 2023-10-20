VST Industries share price Today Live Updates : VST Industries sees positive trading day

On the last day, VST Industries opened at ₹3309.65 and closed at ₹3310.70. The stock reached a high of ₹3322.80 and a low of ₹3305. The market capitalization of VST Industries is ₹5103.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3865.40 and the 52-week low is ₹2912.55. The BSE volume for VST Industries was 213 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ITC
|441.7
|-8.6
|-1.91
|499.6
|323.36
|548945.54
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2300.1
|-4.4
|-0.19
|2357.4
|1308.0
|11959.12
|VST Industries
|3303.0
|-2.15
|-0.07
|3865.4
|2912.55
|5100.47
|NTC Industries
|94.3
|3.24
|3.56
|100.0
|67.01
|112.63
|Golden Tobacco
|52.9
|-0.09
|-0.17
|81.95
|39.11
|93.15
The stock of VST Industries reached a low of ₹3302.1 and a high of ₹3310 on the current day.
The current stock price of VST Industries is ₹3310, with a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 4.85. This means that the stock has increased by 0.15% and has gained 4.85 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.68%
|3 Months
|-5.9%
|6 Months
|-0.45%
|YTD
|-0.11%
|1 Year
|-5.41%
The current price of VST Industries stock is ₹3305, with a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -5.7. This indicates that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.17% and a decrease of 5.7 in terms of value.
On the last day, the volume of VST Industries on the BSE was 213 shares, and the closing price was ₹3310.7.
