VST Industries share price Today Live Updates : VST Industries stock plummets in trading today

On the last day, VST Industries opened at ₹3302.1 and closed at ₹3305.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3310, while the lowest price recorded was ₹3283.75. The market capitalization of VST Industries is ₹5076.95 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹3865.4 and a low of ₹2912.55. The total BSE volume for the day was 230 shares.

VST Industries share price Today :VST Industries trading at ₹3260, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹3303.35 The current stock price for VST Industries is ₹3260, with a percent change of -1.31 and a net change of -43.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.31% and has fallen by ₹43.35.

VST Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 3330.58 10 Days 3345.78 20 Days 3402.09 50 Days 3476.39 100 Days 3507.71 300 Days 3342.44

VST Industries share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap ITC 437.3 -0.95 -0.22 499.6 323.36 543477.22 Godfrey Phillips India 2146.1 -82.95 -3.72 2357.4 1308.0 11158.42 VST Industries 3261.15 -42.2 -1.28 3865.4 2912.55 5035.84 NTC Industries 93.0 -0.18 -0.19 100.0 67.01 111.08 Golden Tobacco 50.75 0.0 0.0 81.95 39.11 89.36

VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range VST Industries stock's low price today was ₹3270, while its high price reached ₹3308.3.

VST Industries share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.54% 3 Months -7.82% 6 Months -0.09% YTD -0.18% 1 Year -6.25%

VST Industries share price Live :VST Industries closed at ₹3305.15 on last trading day On the last day, VST Industries had a volume of 230 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹3305.15.