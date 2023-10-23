VST Industries share price Today Live Updates : VST Industries stock plummets in trading today

On the last day, VST Industries opened at ₹3302.1 and closed at ₹3305.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3310, while the lowest price recorded was ₹3283.75. The market capitalization of VST Industries is ₹5076.95 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹3865.4 and a low of ₹2912.55. The total BSE volume for the day was 230 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range
The stock of VST Industries reached a low of ₹3251 and a high of ₹3308.3 on the current day.
VST Industries share price Today :VST Industries trading at ₹3260, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹3303.35
The current stock price for VST Industries is ₹3260, with a percent change of -1.31 and a net change of -43.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.31% and has fallen by ₹43.35.
VST Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|3330.58
|10 Days
|3345.78
|20 Days
|3402.09
|50 Days
|3476.39
|100 Days
|3507.71
|300 Days
|3342.44
VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of VST Industries reached a low of ₹3252 and a high of ₹3308.3 on the current day.
VST Industries share price NSE Live :VST Industries trading at ₹3254.05, down -1.49% from yesterday's ₹3303.35
The current stock price of VST Industries is ₹3254.05. It has experienced a percent change of -1.49, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -49.3, meaning the stock has declined by ₹49.3.
VST Industries Live Updates
VST Industries share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ITC
|437.3
|-0.95
|-0.22
|499.6
|323.36
|543477.22
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2146.1
|-82.95
|-3.72
|2357.4
|1308.0
|11158.42
|VST Industries
|3261.15
|-42.2
|-1.28
|3865.4
|2912.55
|5035.84
|NTC Industries
|93.0
|-0.18
|-0.19
|100.0
|67.01
|111.08
|Golden Tobacco
|50.75
|0.0
|0.0
|81.95
|39.11
|89.36
VST Industries share price Live :VST Industries trading at ₹3264, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹3303.35
The current data for VST Industries stock shows that the price is ₹3264. There has been a percent change of -1.19, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -39.35, meaning the stock has decreased by this amount.
Click here for VST Industries News
VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range
VST Industries stock reached a low of ₹3258.8 and a high of ₹3308.3.
VST Industries share price NSE Live :VST Industries trading at ₹3269.15, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹3303.35
VST Industries stock is currently priced at ₹3269.15, with a net change of -34.2 and a percent change of -1.04%. This means that the stock price has decreased by 34.2 points or 1.04% compared to the previous trading period.
VST Industries share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ITC
|437.35
|-0.9
|-0.21
|499.6
|323.36
|543539.36
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2145.25
|-83.8
|-3.76
|2357.4
|1308.0
|11154.0
|VST Industries
|3269.15
|-34.2
|-1.04
|3865.4
|2912.55
|5048.2
|NTC Industries
|93.0
|-0.18
|-0.19
|100.0
|67.01
|111.08
|Golden Tobacco
|50.75
|0.0
|0.0
|81.95
|39.11
|89.36
VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for VST Industries stock is ₹3258.8 and the high price is ₹3308.3.
VST Industries share price update :VST Industries trading at ₹3258.8, down -1.35% from yesterday's ₹3303.35
The current data of VST Industries stock shows that the price is ₹3258.8. There has been a percent change of -1.35, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -44.55, indicating a decrease of ₹44.55 in the stock price.
VST Industries share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ITC
|434.65
|-3.6
|-0.82
|499.6
|323.36
|540183.79
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2139.4
|-89.65
|-4.02
|2357.4
|1308.0
|11123.58
|VST Industries
|3260.0
|-43.35
|-1.31
|3865.4
|2912.55
|5034.07
|NTC Industries
|90.81
|-2.37
|-2.54
|100.0
|67.01
|108.46
|Golden Tobacco
|50.75
|0.0
|0.0
|81.95
|39.11
|89.36
VST Industries share price Today :VST Industries trading at ₹3265, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹3303.35
The current data of VST Industries stock shows that the stock price is ₹3265, which represents a decrease of 1.16% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -38.35, indicating a decline in value.
VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range
VST Industries stock's low price today was ₹3270, while its high price reached ₹3308.3.
VST Industries Live Updates
VST Industries share price update :VST Industries trading at ₹3277.55, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹3303.35
The current price of VST Industries stock is ₹3277.55. It has experienced a percent change of -0.78, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -25.8, which means the stock has decreased by ₹25.8.
VST Industries share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.54%
|3 Months
|-7.82%
|6 Months
|-0.09%
|YTD
|-0.18%
|1 Year
|-6.25%
VST Industries share price Today :VST Industries trading at ₹3304, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹3303.35
The current stock price of VST Industries is ₹3304, with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.65. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.65 rupees, resulting in a percent change of 0.02.
VST Industries share price Live :VST Industries closed at ₹3305.15 on last trading day
On the last day, VST Industries had a volume of 230 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹3305.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!