Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

VST Industries share price Today Live Updates : VST Industries stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 02:11 PM IST Trade
Livemint

VST Industries stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -1.31 %. The stock closed at 3303.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3260 per share. Investors should monitor VST Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

VST Industries

On the last day, VST Industries opened at 3302.1 and closed at 3305.15. The highest price reached during the day was 3310, while the lowest price recorded was 3283.75. The market capitalization of VST Industries is 5076.95 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 3865.4 and a low of 2912.55. The total BSE volume for the day was 230 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 02:11 PM IST VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of VST Industries reached a low of 3251 and a high of 3308.3 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 01:56 PM IST VST Industries share price Today :VST Industries trading at ₹3260, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹3303.35

The current stock price for VST Industries is 3260, with a percent change of -1.31 and a net change of -43.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.31% and has fallen by 43.35.

23 Oct 2023, 01:32 PM IST VST Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days3330.58
10 Days3345.78
20 Days3402.09
50 Days3476.39
100 Days3507.71
300 Days3342.44
23 Oct 2023, 01:20 PM IST VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of VST Industries reached a low of 3252 and a high of 3308.3 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 01:14 PM IST VST Industries share price NSE Live :VST Industries trading at ₹3254.05, down -1.49% from yesterday's ₹3303.35

The current stock price of VST Industries is 3254.05. It has experienced a percent change of -1.49, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -49.3, meaning the stock has declined by 49.3.

23 Oct 2023, 12:54 PM IST VST Industries Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:42 PM IST VST Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC437.3-0.95-0.22499.6323.36543477.22
Godfrey Phillips India2146.1-82.95-3.722357.41308.011158.42
VST Industries3261.15-42.2-1.283865.42912.555035.84
NTC Industries93.0-0.18-0.19100.067.01111.08
Golden Tobacco50.750.00.081.9539.1189.36
23 Oct 2023, 12:24 PM IST VST Industries share price Live :VST Industries trading at ₹3264, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹3303.35

The current data for VST Industries stock shows that the price is 3264. There has been a percent change of -1.19, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -39.35, meaning the stock has decreased by this amount.

Click here for VST Industries News

23 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range

VST Industries stock reached a low of 3258.8 and a high of 3308.3.

23 Oct 2023, 11:46 AM IST VST Industries share price NSE Live :VST Industries trading at ₹3269.15, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹3303.35

VST Industries stock is currently priced at 3269.15, with a net change of -34.2 and a percent change of -1.04%. This means that the stock price has decreased by 34.2 points or 1.04% compared to the previous trading period.

23 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM IST VST Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC437.35-0.9-0.21499.6323.36543539.36
Godfrey Phillips India2145.25-83.8-3.762357.41308.011154.0
VST Industries3269.15-34.2-1.043865.42912.555048.2
NTC Industries93.0-0.18-0.19100.067.01111.08
Golden Tobacco50.750.00.081.9539.1189.36
23 Oct 2023, 11:26 AM IST VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for VST Industries stock is 3258.8 and the high price is 3308.3.

23 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST VST Industries share price update :VST Industries trading at ₹3258.8, down -1.35% from yesterday's ₹3303.35

The current data of VST Industries stock shows that the price is 3258.8. There has been a percent change of -1.35, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -44.55, indicating a decrease of 44.55 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 10:47 AM IST VST Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC434.65-3.6-0.82499.6323.36540183.79
Godfrey Phillips India2139.4-89.65-4.022357.41308.011123.58
VST Industries3260.0-43.35-1.313865.42912.555034.07
NTC Industries90.81-2.37-2.54100.067.01108.46
Golden Tobacco50.750.00.081.9539.1189.36
23 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST VST Industries share price Today :VST Industries trading at ₹3265, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹3303.35

The current data of VST Industries stock shows that the stock price is 3265, which represents a decrease of 1.16% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -38.35, indicating a decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range

VST Industries stock's low price today was 3270, while its high price reached 3308.3.

23 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST VST Industries Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST VST Industries share price update :VST Industries trading at ₹3277.55, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹3303.35

The current price of VST Industries stock is 3277.55. It has experienced a percent change of -0.78, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -25.8, which means the stock has decreased by 25.8.

23 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST VST Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.54%
3 Months-7.82%
6 Months-0.09%
YTD-0.18%
1 Year-6.25%
23 Oct 2023, 09:21 AM IST VST Industries share price Today :VST Industries trading at ₹3304, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹3303.35

The current stock price of VST Industries is 3304, with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.65. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.65 rupees, resulting in a percent change of 0.02.

23 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST VST Industries share price Live :VST Industries closed at ₹3305.15 on last trading day

On the last day, VST Industries had a volume of 230 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 3305.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.