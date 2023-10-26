VST Industries share price Today Live Updates : VST Industries closed today at ₹3176.05, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹3227.4

On the last day of trading, VST Industries opened at ₹3244.9 and closed at ₹3230.8. The stock had a high of ₹3247.15 and a low of ₹3201.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4967.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3865.4 and the 52-week low is ₹2912.55. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 252. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

VST Industries share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap ITC 434.1 1.5 0.35 499.6 323.36 539500.25 Godfrey Phillips India 2104.25 42.9 2.08 2357.4 1434.5 10940.82 VST Industries 3176.05 -51.35 -1.59 3865.4 2912.55 4904.43 NTC Industries 88.53 0.54 0.61 100.0 67.01 105.74 Golden Tobacco 48.79 -1.11 -2.22 81.95 39.11 85.91

VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range Today, VST Industries stock reached a low price of ₹3159.9 and a high price of ₹3211.65.

VST Industries Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price of VST Industries Ltd stock is 2910.00000, while the 52 week high price is 3879.95000.

VST Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 3304.61 10 Days 3334.00 20 Days 3385.57 50 Days 3470.99 100 Days 3506.51 300 Days 3343.67

VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range VST Industries stock had a low price of ₹3180.05 and a high price of ₹3211.65 for the current day.

VST Industries share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.85% 3 Months -8.89% 6 Months -1.87% YTD -2.65% 1 Year -8.41%

VST Industries share price Live :VST Industries closed at ₹3230.8 on last trading day On the last day, VST Industries had a trading volume of 252 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹3230.8.