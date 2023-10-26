Hello User
VST Industries share price Today Live Updates : VST Industries closed today at 3176.05, down -1.59% from yesterday's 3227.4

12 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
VST Industries stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -1.59 %. The stock closed at 3227.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3176.05 per share. Investors should monitor VST Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

VST Industries

On the last day of trading, VST Industries opened at 3244.9 and closed at 3230.8. The stock had a high of 3247.15 and a low of 3201.8. The market capitalization of the company is 4967.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3865.4 and the 52-week low is 2912.55. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 252.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:41 PM IST VST Industries share price Live :VST Industries closed today at ₹3176.05, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹3227.4

VST Industries stock closed today at 3176.05, which is a decrease of 1.59% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price was -51.35. Yesterday's closing price was 3227.4.

26 Oct 2023, 06:23 PM IST VST Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC434.11.50.35499.6323.36539500.25
Godfrey Phillips India2104.2542.92.082357.41434.510940.82
VST Industries3176.05-51.35-1.593865.42912.554904.43
NTC Industries88.530.540.61100.067.01105.74
Golden Tobacco48.79-1.11-2.2281.9539.1185.91
26 Oct 2023, 05:41 PM IST VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Today, VST Industries stock reached a low price of 3159.9 and a high price of 3211.65.

26 Oct 2023, 03:31 PM IST VST Industries Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price of VST Industries Ltd stock is 2910.00000, while the 52 week high price is 3879.95000.

26 Oct 2023, 03:01 PM IST VST Industries share price Live :VST Industries trading at ₹3185, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹3227.4

The stock price of VST Industries is currently 3185, which represents a decrease of 1.31%. The net change in the stock price is -42.4, indicating a significant decrease.

26 Oct 2023, 02:40 PM IST VST Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC435.52.90.67499.6323.36541240.17
Godfrey Phillips India2146.2584.94.122357.41434.511159.2
VST Industries3179.85-47.55-1.473865.42912.554910.3
NTC Industries86.9-1.09-1.24100.067.01103.79
Golden Tobacco48.8-1.1-2.281.9539.1185.93
26 Oct 2023, 02:28 PM IST VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The VST Industries stock had a low price of 3159.9 and a high price of 3211.65 for the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 02:25 PM IST VST Industries share price Today :VST Industries trading at ₹3175.35, down -1.61% from yesterday's ₹3227.4

As of the current data, VST Industries stock is priced at 3175.35. The stock has experienced a negative percent change of -1.61%, resulting in a net change of -52.05. This suggests that the stock has decreased in value by 52.05.

26 Oct 2023, 01:53 PM IST VST Industries share price Live :VST Industries trading at ₹3182.95, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹3227.4

As of the current data, the stock price of VST Industries is 3182.95. The percent change is -1.38, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -44.45, suggesting a decline of 44.45 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 01:43 PM IST VST Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days3304.61
10 Days3334.00
20 Days3385.57
50 Days3470.99
100 Days3506.51
300 Days3343.67
26 Oct 2023, 01:13 PM IST VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range

VST Industries stock reached a low of 3159.9 and a high of 3211.65.

26 Oct 2023, 01:10 PM IST VST Industries share price Today :VST Industries trading at ₹3187.25, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹3227.4

The current stock price of VST Industries is 3187.25. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.24, resulting in a net change of -40.15. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 12:36 PM IST VST Industries share price Live :VST Industries trading at ₹3191.85, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹3227.4

The current data for VST Industries stock shows that the price is 3191.85. There has been a percent change of -1.1, indicating a decrease in price, and a net change of -35.55. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 12:35 PM IST VST Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC432.2-0.4-0.09499.6323.36537138.93
Godfrey Phillips India2075.914.550.712357.41434.510793.42
VST Industries3191.85-35.55-1.13865.42912.554928.83
NTC Industries85.25-2.74-3.11100.067.01101.82
Golden Tobacco48.74-1.16-2.3281.9539.1185.83
26 Oct 2023, 12:22 PM IST VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of VST Industries stock today is 3159.9, while the high price is 3211.65.

26 Oct 2023, 11:46 AM IST VST Industries share price Today :VST Industries trading at ₹3181.5, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹3227.4

The current stock price of VST Industries is 3181.5 with a percentage change of -1.42 and a net change of -45.9. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.42% and the decrease in value is 45.9 points.

26 Oct 2023, 11:33 AM IST VST Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC431.6-1.0-0.23499.6323.36536393.25
Godfrey Phillips India2025.85-35.5-1.722357.41434.510533.19
VST Industries3161.0-66.4-2.063865.42912.554881.19
NTC Industries85.25-2.74-3.11100.067.01101.82
Golden Tobacco49.0-0.9-1.881.9539.1186.28
26 Oct 2023, 11:11 AM IST VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of VST Industries stock today was 3175 and the high price was 3211.65.

26 Oct 2023, 11:00 AM IST VST Industries share price NSE Live :VST Industries trading at ₹3184.2, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹3227.4

The stock price of VST Industries is currently at 3184.2, which represents a decrease of 1.34% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -43.2.

26 Oct 2023, 10:43 AM IST VST Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC432.15-0.45-0.1499.6323.36537076.79
Godfrey Phillips India2025.7-35.65-1.732357.41434.510532.41
VST Industries3183.45-43.95-1.363865.42912.554915.86
NTC Industries85.6-2.39-2.72100.067.01102.24
Golden Tobacco49.0-0.9-1.881.9539.1186.28
26 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST VST Industries share price Live :VST Industries trading at ₹3186.05, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹3227.4

The current stock price of VST Industries is 3186.05. It has experienced a percent change of -1.28, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -41.35, suggesting a decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST VST Industries share price live: Today's Price range

VST Industries stock had a low price of 3180.05 and a high price of 3211.65 for the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST VST Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.85%
3 Months-8.89%
6 Months-1.87%
YTD-2.65%
1 Year-8.41%
26 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST VST Industries share price Today :VST Industries trading at ₹3206.25, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹3227.4

The current price of VST Industries stock is 3206.25. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.66%, resulting in a net change of -21.15.

26 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST VST Industries share price Live :VST Industries closed at ₹3230.8 on last trading day

On the last day, VST Industries had a trading volume of 252 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3230.8.

