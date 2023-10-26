VST Industries share price Today Live Updates : VST Industries closed today at 3176.05, down -1.59% from yesterday's 3227.4

On the last day of trading, VST Industries opened at ₹3244.9 and closed at ₹3230.8. The stock had a high of ₹3247.15 and a low of ₹3201.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4967.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3865.4 and the 52-week low is ₹2912.55. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 252.
VST Industries stock closed today at ₹3176.05, which is a decrease of 1.59% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price was -51.35. Yesterday's closing price was ₹3227.4.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ITC
|434.1
|1.5
|0.35
|499.6
|323.36
|539500.25
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2104.25
|42.9
|2.08
|2357.4
|1434.5
|10940.82
|VST Industries
|3176.05
|-51.35
|-1.59
|3865.4
|2912.55
|4904.43
|NTC Industries
|88.53
|0.54
|0.61
|100.0
|67.01
|105.74
|Golden Tobacco
|48.79
|-1.11
|-2.22
|81.95
|39.11
|85.91
Today, VST Industries stock reached a low price of ₹3159.9 and a high price of ₹3211.65.
The 52 week low price of VST Industries Ltd stock is 2910.00000, while the 52 week high price is 3879.95000.
The stock price of VST Industries is currently ₹3185, which represents a decrease of 1.31%. The net change in the stock price is -42.4, indicating a significant decrease.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ITC
|435.5
|2.9
|0.67
|499.6
|323.36
|541240.17
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2146.25
|84.9
|4.12
|2357.4
|1434.5
|11159.2
|VST Industries
|3179.85
|-47.55
|-1.47
|3865.4
|2912.55
|4910.3
|NTC Industries
|86.9
|-1.09
|-1.24
|100.0
|67.01
|103.79
|Golden Tobacco
|48.8
|-1.1
|-2.2
|81.95
|39.11
|85.93
The VST Industries stock had a low price of ₹3159.9 and a high price of ₹3211.65 for the current day.
As of the current data, VST Industries stock is priced at ₹3175.35. The stock has experienced a negative percent change of -1.61%, resulting in a net change of -52.05. This suggests that the stock has decreased in value by ₹52.05.
As of the current data, the stock price of VST Industries is ₹3182.95. The percent change is -1.38, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -44.45, suggesting a decline of ₹44.45 in the stock price.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|3304.61
|10 Days
|3334.00
|20 Days
|3385.57
|50 Days
|3470.99
|100 Days
|3506.51
|300 Days
|3343.67
VST Industries stock reached a low of ₹3159.9 and a high of ₹3211.65.
The current stock price of VST Industries is ₹3187.25. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.24, resulting in a net change of -40.15. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
The current data for VST Industries stock shows that the price is ₹3191.85. There has been a percent change of -1.1, indicating a decrease in price, and a net change of -35.55. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ITC
|432.2
|-0.4
|-0.09
|499.6
|323.36
|537138.93
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2075.9
|14.55
|0.71
|2357.4
|1434.5
|10793.42
|VST Industries
|3191.85
|-35.55
|-1.1
|3865.4
|2912.55
|4928.83
|NTC Industries
|85.25
|-2.74
|-3.11
|100.0
|67.01
|101.82
|Golden Tobacco
|48.74
|-1.16
|-2.32
|81.95
|39.11
|85.83
The low price of VST Industries stock today is ₹3159.9, while the high price is ₹3211.65.
The current stock price of VST Industries is ₹3181.5 with a percentage change of -1.42 and a net change of -45.9. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.42% and the decrease in value is 45.9 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ITC
|431.6
|-1.0
|-0.23
|499.6
|323.36
|536393.25
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2025.85
|-35.5
|-1.72
|2357.4
|1434.5
|10533.19
|VST Industries
|3161.0
|-66.4
|-2.06
|3865.4
|2912.55
|4881.19
|NTC Industries
|85.25
|-2.74
|-3.11
|100.0
|67.01
|101.82
|Golden Tobacco
|49.0
|-0.9
|-1.8
|81.95
|39.11
|86.28
The low price of VST Industries stock today was ₹3175 and the high price was ₹3211.65.
The stock price of VST Industries is currently at ₹3184.2, which represents a decrease of 1.34% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -43.2.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ITC
|432.15
|-0.45
|-0.1
|499.6
|323.36
|537076.79
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2025.7
|-35.65
|-1.73
|2357.4
|1434.5
|10532.41
|VST Industries
|3183.45
|-43.95
|-1.36
|3865.4
|2912.55
|4915.86
|NTC Industries
|85.6
|-2.39
|-2.72
|100.0
|67.01
|102.24
|Golden Tobacco
|49.0
|-0.9
|-1.8
|81.95
|39.11
|86.28
The current stock price of VST Industries is ₹3186.05. It has experienced a percent change of -1.28, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -41.35, suggesting a decline in value.
VST Industries stock had a low price of ₹3180.05 and a high price of ₹3211.65 for the current day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.85%
|3 Months
|-8.89%
|6 Months
|-1.87%
|YTD
|-2.65%
|1 Year
|-8.41%
The current price of VST Industries stock is ₹3206.25. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.66%, resulting in a net change of -21.15.
On the last day, VST Industries had a trading volume of 252 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹3230.8.
