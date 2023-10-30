VST Industries share price Today Live Updates : VST Industries Stock Plummets in Trading Today

VST Industries opened at ₹3183.05 and closed at ₹3185.2 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹3277.5 and a low of ₹3183. The market capitalization of the company is ₹5032.26 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3865.4 and ₹2912.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 244 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.