VST Industries share price Today Live Updates : VST Industries Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

VST Industries stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 3270.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3256.3 per share. Investors should monitor VST Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

VST Industries

VST Industries opened at 3183.05 and closed at 3185.2 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 3277.5 and a low of 3183. The market capitalization of the company is 5032.26 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3865.4 and 2912.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 244 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST VST Industries Live Updates

30 Oct 2023, 09:48 AM IST VST Industries share price update :VST Industries trading at ₹3256.3, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹3270.35

The current data of VST Industries stock shows that the price is 3256.3. There has been a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -14.05. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.43% and the value has decreased by 14.05.

30 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST VST Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.04%
3 Months-8.32%
6 Months-0.38%
YTD-1.14%
1 Year-9.01%
30 Oct 2023, 09:22 AM IST VST Industries share price Today :VST Industries trading at ₹3265.95, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹3270.35

The current stock price of VST Industries is 3265.95, with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -4.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading day.

30 Oct 2023, 08:22 AM IST VST Industries share price Live :VST Industries closed at ₹3185.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, VST Industries had a volume of 244 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 3185.2.

