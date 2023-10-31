VST Industries share price Today Live Updates : VST Industries Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, VST Industries opened at ₹3267 and closed at ₹3270.35. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹3267 and the lowest price was ₹3221. The market capitalization of VST Industries is ₹4955.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3865.4 and the 52-week low is ₹2912.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 226 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.