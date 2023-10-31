VST Industries share price Today Live Updates : VST Industries Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, VST Industries opened at ₹3267 and closed at ₹3270.35. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹3267 and the lowest price was ₹3221. The market capitalization of VST Industries is ₹4955.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3865.4 and the 52-week low is ₹2912.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 226 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of VST Industries stock is ₹3237.75 with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.25% and has gained 8 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.28%
|3 Months
|-11.94%
|6 Months
|-1.71%
|YTD
|-2.46%
|1 Year
|-8.27%
On the last day, VST Industries had a trading volume of 226 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹3270.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!