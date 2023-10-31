Hello User
VST Industries share price Today Live Updates : VST Industries Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
VST Industries stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 3229.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3237.75 per share. Investors should monitor VST Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

VST Industries

On the last day, VST Industries opened at 3267 and closed at 3270.35. The highest price recorded during the day was 3267 and the lowest price was 3221. The market capitalization of VST Industries is 4955.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3865.4 and the 52-week low is 2912.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 226 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST VST Industries share price NSE Live :VST Industries trading at ₹3237.75, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹3229.75

The current price of VST Industries stock is 3237.75 with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.25% and has gained 8 points.

31 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST VST Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.28%
3 Months-11.94%
6 Months-1.71%
YTD-2.46%
1 Year-8.27%
31 Oct 2023, 08:19 AM IST VST Industries share price Live :VST Industries closed at ₹3270.35 on last trading day

On the last day, VST Industries had a trading volume of 226 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 3270.35.

