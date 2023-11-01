Whirlpool Of India share price Today Live Updates : Whirlpool of India Sees Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, the opening price for Whirlpool Of India was ₹1635.8 and the closing price was ₹1623.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1635.8 and a low of ₹1614.35. The market capitalization of Whirlpool Of India is ₹20711.98 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1733 and the 52-week low is ₹1218.2. The BSE volume for the day was 191 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Honeywell Automation India
|35841.8
|-190.35
|-0.53
|44100.0
|34383.0
|31689.6
|Whirlpool Of India
|1625.0
|1.8
|0.11
|1733.0
|1218.2
|20621.25
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|278.9
|-3.05
|-1.08
|376.2
|251.25
|17741.1
|Electronics Mart India
|181.75
|-7.45
|-3.94
|194.0
|61.45
|6992.81
|Orient Electric
|214.6
|-3.0
|-1.38
|290.6
|207.55
|4566.38
The current data for Whirlpool Of India stock shows that the price is ₹1626.75, with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 3.55. This means that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.
The low price of Whirlpool Of India stock today was ₹1614.35, while the high price was ₹1635.8.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
On the last day of trading for Whirlpool Of India on the BSE, there were 211 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹1623.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!