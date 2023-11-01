Hello User
Whirlpool Of India share price Today Live Updates : Whirlpool of India Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:52 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Whirlpool Of India stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 1623.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1626.75 per share. Investors should monitor Whirlpool Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Whirlpool Of India

On the last day of trading, the opening price for Whirlpool Of India was 1635.8 and the closing price was 1623.2. The stock reached a high of 1635.8 and a low of 1614.35. The market capitalization of Whirlpool Of India is 20711.98 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1733 and the 52-week low is 1218.2. The BSE volume for the day was 191 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 12:52 PM IST Whirlpool Of India Live Updates

01 Nov 2023, 12:38 PM IST Whirlpool Of India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Honeywell Automation India35841.8-190.35-0.5344100.034383.031689.6
Whirlpool Of India1625.01.80.111733.01218.220621.25
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals278.9-3.05-1.08376.2251.2517741.1
Electronics Mart India181.75-7.45-3.94194.061.456992.81
Orient Electric214.6-3.0-1.38290.6207.554566.38
01 Nov 2023, 12:33 PM IST Whirlpool Of India share price update :Whirlpool Of India trading at ₹1626.75, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹1623.2

The current data for Whirlpool Of India stock shows that the price is 1626.75, with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 3.55. This means that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

01 Nov 2023, 12:23 PM IST Whirlpool Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Whirlpool Of India stock today was 1614.35, while the high price was 1635.8.

01 Nov 2023, 12:17 PM IST Whirlpool Of India share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy2221
Buy2223
Hold3333
Sell3332
Strong Sell2222
01 Nov 2023, 11:40 AM IST Whirlpool Of India share price Live :Whirlpool Of India closed at ₹1623.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Whirlpool Of India on the BSE, there were 211 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was 1623.2.

