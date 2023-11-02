Whirlpool Of India share price Today Live Updates : Whirlpool of India Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the open price for Whirlpool Of India was ₹1635.8, and the close price was ₹1623.2. The stock had a high of ₹1635.8 and a low of ₹1595.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹20,242.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1733, while the 52-week low is ₹1218.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 745 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.