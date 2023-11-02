Hello User
Whirlpool Of India share price Today Live Updates : Whirlpool of India Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Whirlpool Of India stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -1.73 %. The stock closed at 1623.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1595.15 per share. Investors should monitor Whirlpool Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Whirlpool Of India

On the last day of trading, the open price for Whirlpool Of India was 1635.8, and the close price was 1623.2. The stock had a high of 1635.8 and a low of 1595.15. The market capitalization of the company is 20,242.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1733, while the 52-week low is 1218.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 745 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

