Whirlpool Of India Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Whirlpool Of India stock price went down today, 03 Nov 2023, by -1.13 %. The stock closed at 1607.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1589.4 per share. Investors should monitor Whirlpool Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Whirlpool Of India

On the last day of trading, the stock of Whirlpool Of India opened at 1619.7 and closed at 1607.5. The highest price for the day was 1619.7, while the lowest price was 1579.85. The market capitalization of the company is 20169.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1733, and the 52-week low is 1218.2. The stock had a trading volume of 1513 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST Whirlpool Of India share price Live :Whirlpool Of India closed at ₹1607.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Whirlpool Of India on the BSE, the volume was 1513 shares and the closing price was 1607.5.

