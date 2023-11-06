Whirlpool Of India share price Today Live Updates : Whirlpool of India's Stocks Soar in Positive Trading

Whirlpool Of India's stock opened at ₹1614.1 and closed at ₹1596.95, with a high of ₹1630.15 and a low of ₹1556. The company has a market capitalization of ₹20413.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1733 and the 52-week low is ₹1218.2. The BSE volume for the day was 3174 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.92%
|3 Months
|13.03%
|6 Months
|22.06%
|YTD
|8.08%
|1 Year
|6.53%
