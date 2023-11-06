Hello User
Whirlpool Of India share price Today Live Updates : Whirlpool of India's Stocks Soar in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Whirlpool Of India stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 1613.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1614 per share. Investors should monitor Whirlpool Of India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Whirlpool Of India

Whirlpool Of India's stock opened at 1614.1 and closed at 1596.95, with a high of 1630.15 and a low of 1556. The company has a market capitalization of 20413.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1733 and the 52-week low is 1218.2. The BSE volume for the day was 3174 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Whirlpool Of India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.92%
3 Months13.03%
6 Months22.06%
YTD8.08%
1 Year6.53%
06 Nov 2023, 09:19 AM IST Whirlpool Of India share price Today :Whirlpool Of India trading at ₹1614, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹1613.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Whirlpool Of India is 1614. There has been a 0.04 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.65.

06 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Whirlpool Of India share price Live :Whirlpool Of India closed at ₹1596.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Whirlpool Of India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 3174. The closing price for the day was 1596.95.

