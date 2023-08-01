Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock surges in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:19 AM IST Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 405 per share. The stock is currently trading at 405.3 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

The Wipro stock opened at 405.05 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was 407.5, while the lowest price was 404.1. The market capitalization of Wipro is 210,873.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 444.65, and the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 42,456 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:19 AM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹405.3, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹405

Based on the current data, the stock price of Wipro is 405.3 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Aug 2023, 11:00 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹405.5, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹405

Based on the current data, the stock price of Wipro is 405.5. There has been a 0.12% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.5.

01 Aug 2023, 10:53 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹405 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Wipro on the BSE was 42,456. The closing price for the shares was 405.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.