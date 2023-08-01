Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock surges in positive trading session

The Wipro stock opened at ₹405.05 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was ₹407.5, while the lowest price was ₹404.1. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹210,873.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹444.65, and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 42,456 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.