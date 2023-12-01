Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 01 Dec 2023, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 406.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 408 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 406.25 and closed at 406.15. The highest price reached during the day was 410.8, while the lowest price was 404.05. The company's market capitalization is 212,774.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 443.6, and the 52-week low is 351.85. The stock had a trading volume of 133,211 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹408, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹406.15

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 408, with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 1.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.46% and the stock has gained 1.85 points. Overall, this suggests that Wipro stock is performing positively in the market.

01 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹406.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Wipro on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 133,211. The closing price for the day was 406.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.