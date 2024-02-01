Wipro Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Wipro Share Price Today : Wipro's stock opened and closed at ₹472.4 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹479.7, while the low was ₹469. The market capitalization of the company is ₹249,291.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹526.45, and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 135,117 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Feb 2024, 08:15 AM IST
