Wipro Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 1.14 %. The stock closed at 472.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 477.8 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : Wipro's stock opened and closed at 472.4 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 479.7, while the low was 469. The market capitalization of the company is 249,291.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 526.45, and the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 135,117 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:15 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹472.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Wipro on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 135,117. The closing price for the shares was 472.4.

