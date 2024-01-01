Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock plummets in day of trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:03 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 01 Jan 2024, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 471.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 469.5 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : Wipro's stock opened at 471.75 and closed at 469.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 475.35 and a low of 466.15. The company's market capitalization is currently at 246,082.37 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 477.65, and the 52-week low is 351.85. The stock had a trading volume of 705,937 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST Wipro January futures opened at 472.45 as against previous close of 473.65

Wipro's spot price is currently at 470.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 472.3, with a bid quantity of 4500 shares. On the other hand, the offer price is at 472.4, and the offer quantity stands at 3000 shares. The open interest for Wipro is recorded at 47,457,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹469.5, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹471.7

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 469.5. There has been a percent change of -0.47, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.2, which means that the stock price has decreased by 2.2.

01 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.59%
3 Months5.77%
6 Months21.11%
YTD20.0%
1 Year20.61%
01 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹471.7, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹469.2

The current stock price of Wipro is 471.7 with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 2.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.53% or 2.5 points.

01 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹469.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Wipro had a total trading volume of 705,937 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of Wipro's shares was 469.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.