Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock plummets in day of trading

Wipro Share Price Today : Wipro's stock opened at ₹471.75 and closed at ₹469.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹475.35 and a low of ₹466.15. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹246,082.37 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹477.65, and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The stock had a trading volume of 705,937 shares on the BSE.
Wipro's spot price is currently at 470.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 472.3, with a bid quantity of 4500 shares. On the other hand, the offer price is at 472.4, and the offer quantity stands at 3000 shares. The open interest for Wipro is recorded at 47,457,000.
The current data of Wipro stock shows that the stock price is ₹469.5. There has been a percent change of -0.47, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.2, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹2.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.59%
|3 Months
|5.77%
|6 Months
|21.11%
|YTD
|20.0%
|1 Year
|20.61%
The current stock price of Wipro is ₹471.7 with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 2.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.53% or 2.5 points.
On the last day, Wipro had a total trading volume of 705,937 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of Wipro's shares was ₹469.2.
